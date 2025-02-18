Some “front office” NIL moves in Athens led the news cycle on Thursday with new NIL legislation likely coming to college sports.

The potential new revenue-sharing model — allowing schools to share approximately $20.5 million — could be established by July 1, welcoming in another fold to the NIL competition.

Georgia saw two promotions in the NIL landscape this week, one within the school and the other in the Classic City Collective, which funds many of UGA’s NIL endeavors.

UGA used some of that money to get key supporting players out of the transfer portal this offseason, but will mainly look to its homegrown talent to step up in positions that were drawn thin this offseason.

New Money Moves

Georgia is making some moves in its NIL structure, both within the school’s ranks and the nearby Classic City Collective.

UGA’s former assistant athletic director of NIL and strategic initiatives, Tanner Potts will be the new CEO of the collective.

“I embrace this new challenge with a lot of enthusiasm,” Potts said in a statement. “We are committed to maintaining a strong partnership with UGA Athletics as we navigate this evolving landscape of collegiate sports. My priority is ensuring that all our decisions are consistent with our mission: to manage resources efficiently while providing ethical and effective support to our student-athletes.”

Georgia also has a new deputy athletic director and chief marketing officer in Steve Drummond, who first came to Georgia in October of 2023 with experience working with the Carolina Panthers.

What Bolden Needs to Become

Georgia’s unquestioned top freshmen on defense last season returns to Athens looking to be a foundational piece to Kirby Smart’s secondary.

Safety KJ Bolden, who was one of the few UGA freshmen to stand out with consistent playing time in recent seasons, looks to lead a safety room that is losing two veteran talents to the NFL Draft. Malaki Starks and Dan Jackson are on the way out, and while Georgia did add three safeties in the transfer portal, Bolden is expected to be the top guy in the position room next season.

Take a look at how Bolden’s positional coaches evaluated his freshman season — along with an evaluation from Bolden himself — and his expectations for what he needs to be in 2025.

Basketball Off This Week

Georgia basketball will take a step back for a slight break in SEC action this week. The Bulldogs (16-10, 4-9 SEC) will certainly take the rest after playing two SEC games per week since Jan. 7, especially considering they are scheduled to visit No. 1 Auburn on Saturday.

Georgia has five conference games left before the SEC Tournament and still has hopes of playing into March.

Here is the remainder of Georgia’s schedule, combined with the opposing team’s record and ranking.

Feb. 22: @ No. 1 Auburn (23-2, 11-1) at 4 p.m.

@ No. 1 Auburn (23-2, 11-1) at 4 p.m. Feb. 25: vs. No. 2 Florida (22-3, 9-3) at 7 p.m.

vs. No. 2 Florida (22-3, 9-3) at 7 p.m. March 1: @ Texas (16-10, 5-8) at 8 p.m.

@ Texas (16-10, 5-8) at 8 p.m. March 4: @ South Carolina (10-15, 0-12) at 6 p.m.

@ South Carolina (10-15, 0-12) at 6 p.m. March 8: vs. Vanderbilt (17-8, 5-7) at noon

Nolan Smith (left) and fellow five-star defender Travon Walker in 2018. /Dawgnation)

Georgia fans have seen Nolan Smith out-talk doubting media after a championship season before. Many football fans in general will remember Smith famously saying some media members predicted the Bulldogs to follow their 2021 national championship with a 7-5 season in 2022.

Smith took another bite out of the national media on Monday on social media, calling out FOX Sports Analyst Emmanuel Acho. The former Texas linebacker told members of the “The Facility” that the Dallas Cowboys are an offseason away from the kind of season that Smith and the rival Eagles had.

Smith fired back with a now viral quote tweet, writing: “Bruh you got to be Top 2 hates and not two!!! It doesn’t cost nothing to show love and say “THEM BOYS DID THEIR THING “!!!!!”

“Obviously, the main things I’m always looking for is physicality in the run game, obviously the ability to rush the passer but they also have to be athletic enough to play on their feet,” UGA linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe said, describing what he wants in a future EDGE. “That versatility piece of that position of the defense I think is what highlights those guys and helps prepare them for the next steps when they can go to that as well.”

