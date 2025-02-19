The thought of yet another Bulldog joining the Philadelphia Eagles’ defense is an exciting, yet seemingly ridiculous, premise.

After all, Philadelphia already has six Bulldogs on its defense, several of which were massive contributors throughout the Eagles’ Super Bowl run this season. It was the kind of postseason that reminded college football fans why UGA’s defense was so dominant in 2021.

But would it really be that crazy for Philadelphia general manager Howie Roseman to draft another Philly Dawg?

Roseman has already addressed the peculiarity of drafting so many players from one school in such a short time, mentioning it to Nolan Smith when he drafted the UGA linebacker in 2022. Smith told Roseman he was making the right decision if he wanted to win, Roseman agreed, and they proved each other right.

Starks, unlike the rest of the Philly Dawgs, was not a part of the 2021 defense. But his profile of athleticism, football savvy and on-field leadership do keep in line with many of the qualities shown by players like Nakobe Dean and Jordan Davis.

Trivia Time

Who scored Georgia’s last touchdown of the 2024-25 season?

Answer at the bottom of the newsletter.

Another Philly Dawg?

NFL Draft expert Daniel Jeremiah’s most recent mock draft is once again drawing the connection from Athens to Philadelphia. Jeremiah projected on Tuesday that the Eagles would add a seventh Bulldog to their 2025 roster in the first round of the draft, selecting safety Malaki Starks with the No. 32 pick.

Starks would join his predecessor, Lewis Cine, in the Eagles’ positional room. Cine was selected by the Minnesota Vikings with the No. 32 overall pick in 2022, the last UGA safety to be taken in the first round.

Georgia has had starters along the defensive line and the second level on the Eagles’ defense, but Starks would be the first ‘Philly Dawg’ to start on the last line of Philadelphia’s defense.

NCAA Eligibility Case in Athens

Georgia baseball picked up its fourth win last night and soon might pick up a fourth returning starter in its batting lineup after Dylan Goldstein sued the NCAA on Tuesday.

According to the suit, Goldstein has been trying to get a waiver from the NCAA for another season for over a month, citing the organization’s decision to give all athletes that played at least one season of junior college another year of Division I eligibility in the 2025-2026 academic year. The waiver came after Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia sued the NCAA back in November of 2024.

Goldstein played one season of junior college ball at Chipola College in Florida before playing three D-I seasons at Florida Atlantic and Georgia.

Baseball Gets Comeback Win

It was an unusually eventful night for a Tuesday game against Kennesaw State, but Georgia baseball improved to 4-1 with a 6-4 comeback win over the Owls.

The Bulldogs overcame an early 4-0 deficit and a couple of ejections -- including coach Wes Johnson -- to complete the comeback. UGA clawed back in slowly, finally gaining its first lead in the top of the ninth inning.

It was the kind of fight and resolve that Johnson has tried to instill in his program again this season. The head coach is known for his cold-hard analytic approach to baseball, but he explained recently how his result-oriented mindset can be used to encourage struggling players while focusing on their development.

Photo of the Day

Georgia RHP Brian Curley celebrates as he walks off the mound following a game-sealing strikeout in a 6-4 win over Kennesaw State on Tuesday, February 18, 2025. (@BaseballUGA/X /Dawgnation)

Viral Dawg of the Day

Georgia baseball also produced our Viral Dawg today, specifically righthanded pitcher Brian Curley. The VCU transfer’s on-field personality was posted by plenty of baseball accounts after UGA beat Kennesaw State 6-4 last night.

With runners on first and second base and two outs, Curley faced KSU’s final batter with an 0-2 count. Rather than having the focused, calm countenance that a closer typically shows, Curley made a goofy face at the runner on second before freezing the batter with a curveball to end the game.

Curley immediately flung his glove and celebrated with his dugout, an outpouring of emotion not always shown in February college baseball.

Quote of the Day

“Wes (Johnson) is a great mind, we call him the wizard, and he picks everybody’s mind and we pick his brain,” Georgia picther Davis Chastain said. “He says he doesn’t have all the answers, but some of us think he does.”

Trivia Answer

Cash Jones (2025 Sugar Bowl)