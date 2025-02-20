Not all Georgia fans believe in curses, but the ones who do might have a problem with the way Georgia has recruited Buford High School in recent seasons. The Bulldogs have, fairly infamously, lost out on many homegrown recruits to other national programs.

While KJ Bolden’s flip to UGA might have slowed the superstition some, the more skeptical Bulldog fan might turn their eyes to 4-star athlete Tyriq Green.

The 2026 prospect is another UGA target from Buford. Green has received some interesting comparisons from head coach Bryant Appling, who dropped several uber-talented players that have swerved the in-state Bulldogs for other national college football brands.

The names Appling mentioned might not bring the happiest of memories for Georgia fans, but the comparisons should nonetheless excite them as the Bulldogs pursue another elite in-state recruit.

For the rest of the news, check out our coverage below.

Trivia Time

Question: Who has the third-most tackles career tackles in Georgia history? (Hint: The top two are Ben Zambiasi and Greg Bright)

Answer at the bottom of the newsletter.

UGA Recruit Draws Interesting Comparisons

Georgia target and 4-star athlete Tyriq Green is far from the first Buford High School player to be recruited heavily by Kirby Smart. Green’s vast athletic skill set is expected to be used as a defensive back in college, but Buford head coach Bryant Appling couldn’t describe Green with only defensive language.

Appling drew comparisons to Buford alumni on both sides of the ball, dropping names most Georgia fans ought to remember for choosing Alabama over UGA out of high school.

“He’s got great hands,” Appling said. “I mean, like I said, he reminds me of Justice Haynes with the ball in his hands. I mean, I know how good that dude is, how he was in high school and how he is now. He reminds us of that guy a little bit, but with the size, the strength and the speed to cover anybody and come down and make a tackle in the box.”

“I wouldn’t put him right up there even with Caleb Downs, but he’s close,” Appling said. “Not as far as even, but he’s close now. He’s really really good in that aspect. I know Caleb from playing against him and coaching against him.”

Georgia fans hope that Green won’t spurn the Bulldogs like Haynes and Downs, but the comparisons still ought to excite UGA fans on what could be for Green in Athens.

Update in the Goldstein Case

Georgia baseball’s Dylan Goldstein was denied a temporary restraining order in his lawsuit against the NCAA on Tuesday. The TRO would have allowed Goldstein, who is seeking an extra year of eligibility after spending his freshman season at the junior college level, to start playing immediately for the Bulldogs per an Athens Banner-Herald report.

Instead, Goldstein will have a preliminary injunction hearing next Tuesday in Athens as he pursues similar legal action to the waiver that all former junior college athletes who were granted for the 2025-2026 academic year.

Goldstein wants to play now, and the former FAU and Chipola College transfer is arguing his career is losing value with every potential at-bat he misses. The 24-year-old would add a rare veteran left-handed bat to Georgia’s lineup.

How Schumann Keeps ‘Em Coming

Linebacker is one of -- if not the best -- position that Georgia has consistently recruited and produced elite talent throughout the Kirby Smart era. For that, Georgia fans can thank Glenn Schumann, who has been at Georgia as long as Smart has, starting as his inside linebackers coach.

Schumann still coaches and recruits linebackers as Smart’s defensive coordinator. Schumann has developed a long resume of NFL names that prove his ability to prepare elite high school talent for one of the toughest positions at the next level.

Guys like Roquan Smith, Nakobe Dean and Jalon Walker headline a laundry list of Georgia stars developed by Smart and Schumann. Schumann shows no signs of slowing down, already developing his next batch of elite linebackers while recruiting another top-shelf prospect for the 2026 cycle.

Photo of the Day

Davin Bellamy celebrates with the 'Savage Pads' after forcing a game-sealing strip sack to beat Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, in 2017. /Dawgnation)

Viral Dawg of the Day

Former Georgia outside linebacker Davin Bellamy is infamous in UGA lore for many things, but perhaps his most viral moment was a simple phrase he hurled at Heisman quarterback Baker Mayfield after the Bulldogs eliminated his Sooners in the 2018 Rose Bowl.

The phrase: “Humble Yourself,” yelled on a hot mic held by DawgNation’s Cody Chaffins when Chaffins was covering the game for Fox 5 in Atlanta. Now a weekly guest on DawgNation Daily with appearances on other DawgNation shows, Bellamy caught up with Chaffins and relived the moment seven years later.

“In the midst of all these people, I’m looking for Baker, because (of) all the stuff he was doing before the game,” Bellamy said. “And coach Smart, he used to make sure they were not giving them any bulletin board material. So we saw the things that he was doing, and we just had to be quiet. So after the game, I just wanted to let it all hang out.”

Quote of the Day

“Some of the guys, they get on the mound, they get in that flow state, and who knows what you’re going to do up there,” Georgia pitcher Paul Farley said about closer Brian Curley’s viral taunt-strikeout-celebration sequence Tuesday night. “He’s going to go out there and do what he wants to do, and he’s going to throw 100.”

Trivia Answer

Tommy Thurson (448 total tackles)