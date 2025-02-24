It’s good to be back! After a week away, I’m settling in and playing catch up on the news I missed.

There was chatter about proposed College Football Playoff changes. I’m not sure any of them -- whether expanding the number of teams or guaranteeing the top conferences additional bids -- are an improvement, but they may happen nonetheless.

Of course, to hear some fans talk, Georgia won’t have to worry about the CFP if Mike Bobo remains offensive coordinator.

Paul Finebaum created a stir when he accused Kirby Smart of being “too loyal” with Bobo. I don’t dispute that the Bulldogs offense needs improvement, but Finebaum’s assessment leaves a lot to be desired.

However, the only true rebuttal to Finebaum’s claim is better play this season, and I’m certainly hopeful we’ll see that.

For the rest of the news, check out our coverage below.

Trivia Time

Question: The NFL Combine moved to Indianapolis in 1987 and has been hosted there ever since. What three cities hosted the NFL Combine before it moved to Indianapolis?

Answer at the bottom of the newsletter.

NFL Combine Week

Georgia tied a modern program record with 14 players invited to this year’s NFL Combine. The combine drills will start on Thursday and continue through Sunday, broadcasted on the NFL Network.

Below is a day-by-day schedule with which Bulldogs were invited per position.

3 p.m. Thursday (DL/LB): Warren Brinson, Nazir Stackhouse, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Mykel Williams, Smael Mondon, Jalon Walker

3 p.m. Friday: (DB/TE): Malaki Starks

1 p.m. Saturday (QB/WR/RB): Trevor Etienne, Dominic Lovett, Arian Smith

1 p.m. Sunday (OL): Dylan Fairchild, Tate Ratledge, Jared Wilson, Xavier Truss

Jalon Walker Getting Draft Love

Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker has impressed draft scouts with his athleticism for thee years at Georgia. His versatility has allowed him to dominate as an edge rusher, an outside linebacker and a second-level defender in the box.

Walker is expected to raise more eyebrows in the combine this week. NFL Draft expert Daniel Jeremiah raved about Walker among other Georgia prospects to reporters before the event begins on Wednesday.

“I anticipate when you see him run, if he does decide to run, he can run in the 4.4s,” Jeremiah said. “He’s got legit, legit explosive burst. He plays with a ton of energy. He’s a tone-setter.”

In Other Sports...

Georgia basketball lost on the road at No. 1 Auburn on Saturday, 82-70. Coach Mike White kept a positive tone in the press conference, as UGA is scheduled to host No. 2 Florida at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Georgia softball protected its undefeated record, improving to 14-0 this weekend with single wins over Buffalo and Appalachian State and two defeats of Syracuse.

Georgia softball finished a four-game sweep of UIC on Sunday, outscoring the Flames 51-15 on the weekend. The No. 8-ranked Bulldogs are 8-1 and could move up slightly in the national polls on Monday.

Photo of the Day

Georgia football defensive tackles Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt shocked onlookers of the 2022 NFL Combine with sub-4.8-second times in the 40-yard dash. (@NFL /Dawgnation)

Viral Dawg of the Day

Georgia baseball went viral earlier this week for a colorful celebration from closer Brian Curley, and the Diamond Dawgs got Georgia fans excited again with a new twist to their home run celebration.

UGA’s home run hitters have run through a high-five tunnel in the dugout wearing a dog mask since last season, but a new mask debuted on Saturday. The old german shepherd mask was replaced by a Bulldog mask after Robbie Burnett mashed a go-ahead three-run bomb to dead center field.

Quote of the Day

“Georgia is my dream team,” elite running back recruit Jae Lamar told DawgNation. “I have always wanted to play at Georgia [with] the great backs that come from there. You know Todd Gurley. There’s a lot of great backs out there and I think that it fits me there.”

“Georgia has always been at the top of my list. I think they are number one right now.”

Trivia answer

Answer: Tampa Bay, New Orleans, Phoenix