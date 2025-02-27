It’s been a fun week around DawgNation.

We’re still enjoying memories from Georgia’s thrilling upset win against No. 3 Florida in basketball on Tuesday night, and we’re happy about the Diamond Dawgs jumping out to a 9-1 start after beating Georgia State on Wednesday afternoon.

We’ve also been tuned in to the former Bulldogs who are part of the NFL scouting combine. This week is the first step of what they hope will be a long journey through an NFL career, and UGA fans will, of course, be rooting for them every step of the way.

There’s also growing buzz around five-star quarterback Jared Curtis, who has named UGA as one of his top two finalists and will visit Athens again in March.

In other words, things are busy on the Georgia beat, and we wouldn’t have it any other way.

For the rest of the news, check out our coverage below.

Trivia Time

Question: What was the temperature for the coldest day ever recorded in Athens, Georgia?

Answer at the bottom of the newsletter.

Combine Day 1 Preview

Four former Bulldogs will take part in the first day of drills at the NFL Combine today. Defensive line and linebackers, an obvious strength throughout the Kirby Smart era, will start drills at 3 p.m.

There were six total players in those position groups invited to the combine, but projected first-rounders Jalon Walker and Mykel Williams decided to opt out of the drills.

That leaves linemen Warren Brinson, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins and Nazir Stackhouse with linebacker Smael Mondon rounding out the group of Georgia players competing to impress teams today.

Who’s Up Next?

Georgia fans can certainly enjoy the NFL Combine this week, but the natural question to ask with 14 Bulldogs in Indianapolis is how Kirby Smart is going to replace all this talent next season.

After all, 14 invitees tied a modern-era program record, and the draft class is particularly taxing along the offensive and defensive fronts. Georgia saw six invitees in the linebackers and defensive linemen group while another four offensive linemen made the trip to Lucas Oil Stadium.

Below is a look at the 14 Georgia players that can replace the ones on the way out next season.

Basketball Reactions

Georgia basketball picked up one of the greatest upsets in recent program history Tuesday night, toppling No. 3 Florida 88-83 at home. It was Georgia’s highest-ranked win under Mike White and the first win over Florida since 2019.

The win was special for White, who had no problem explaining its personal significance along with the emotional significance for his team.

The win over the Gators didn’t come without couple unlikely standouts. Justin Abson and Tyrin Lawrence have been contributors at times this season, but the former’s playing time has been sparing since SEC play began and the latter missed the last three games with a hamstring injury.

None of that mattered against Florida, as the veteran transfers made some of Georgia’s most crucial plays in the win.

Photo of the Day

Georgia players and fans celebrate their win over Florida during an NCAA college basketball game at Stegeman Coliseum, Tuesday, February 25, 2025, in Athens. Georgia’s electric home crowd stormed Stegeman Coliseum at the final buzzer of a 88-83 upset of No. 3 Florida Tuesday night. (HYOSUB SHIN / AJC /AJC Freelancer)

Viral Dawg of the Day

Georgia defensive end Mykel Williams will figure to stay out of the limelight at the NFL Combine today, as he is not participating in defensive line drills.

But the former 5-star talent made an interesting comment at the podium with reporters yesterday that got its fair share of internet traffic. Williams, who was known to be sidelined by an ankle injury throughout last season several times, admitted the injury was worse than many people knew.

It lingered all year, and I actually never was healthy,” Williams said. “I injured it multiple times throughout the year. I didn’t practice until the Texas game. Like, I was messed up pretty bad.”

Quote of the Day

“It feels like a win at Texas could create momentum to close out with a statement (4)-game win streak,” SEC analyst Dane Bradshaw said of Georgia’s game on Saturday. “I think Texas is the most important game left based on matchup and metrics.”

Trivia answer

Answer: -9 degrees Fahrenheit