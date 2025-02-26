What a thrilling night in Stegeman Coliseum! Georgia earns a much-needed win against No. 3 Florida that gives new life to its NCAA tournament hopes.

UGA already had a victory over No. 17 Kentucky and a neutral-site win against No. 7 St. John’s. Now it has another outcome that will garner extra attention from the selection committee.

However, that’s not the only good news from today.

Despite the recent trend of football programs announcing their plans to cancel spring games, Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks said today that won’t be happening this year at UGA.

G-Day will still take place as planned.

That’s a welcome announcement and a point of pride for DawgNation to know that Kirby Smart still values that tradition and sees the benefit in the competition the game provides.

Hoop Dawgs Chomp Gators

Georgia basketball’s Stegeman Coliseum was stormed Tuesday night after an 88-83 upset of No. 3 Florida. The Bulldogs lost a 26-point lead before coming back with several clutch shots down the stretch to shock the Gators and the country.

It was UGA coach Mike White’s first win over Florida since coming to Athens. Georgia snapped a 12-game losing streak against the Gators, dating back to March 2, 2019.

The Bulldogs put themselves right back on the NCAA Tournament bubble with the win. Georgia has a massive game on Saturday when its visits a fellow fringe NCAA Tournament team in Texas at 8 p.m.

NFL Combine Starts Today

Georgia players won’t show off any skills today, but the Bulldogs will be measured on Wednesday, the first day of the NFL Combine.

The 14 Bulldogs invited to the combine tied a modern-era program record. Georgia has made many headlines with incredible athletic feats in recent seasons and has a chance to impress again this week.

Athletes like Jalon Walker and speedster Arian Smith are expected to raise their draft stock over the next few days. But other guys -- like defensive end Mykel Williams and Malaki Starks -- also have a chance at out-drilling their competition.

G-Day Is On

Programs around the country (Nebraska, Texas, USC, Missouri, NC State, etc) are cancelling their spring games, citing the changing landscape of college sports. Some coaches fear that the public viewing could lead to other schools recruiting talent in the second transfer portal window over the summer.

Kirby Smart will not follow the trend, according to UGA athletic director Josh Brooks. G-Day is on, according to Brooks, although an official date has not yet been set.

“We’re still full-planning on G-Day this year,” Brooks said. “You know, you’ve got to take it year to year on things like that. But I can say one thing I appreciate about Coach Smart is that he understands the value of the game, and it is an opportunity for some of our fans to come see what the players and they may or may have season tickets. It’s always been a special day, and I think it’s in the plans for this year.”

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is far from a Dawg, but the defending national champion had more complimentary things to day about Georgia on Tuesday. The Florida alumnus famously told Nolan Smith how much it pained him to draft so many Bulldogs when he picked the former Bulldog in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Roseman went on another pro-UGA rant at the NFL Combine, telling reports why he finds former Bulldogs so desirable.

“You know, incredibly detailed program,” Roseman said. “Obviously they have a history of winning. You know when you look at it, when you add new players and you add this many new players from one place, they also know how to play off each other. They have a chemistry that normally you have to cultivate through your team and through years of practice and so you get a head start and and then you’re talking about.

“Really putting in to place one of the greatest defenses in the history of college football, and you know they play with an edge, they play with the mentality and you know Kirby does a phenomenal job.”

“There’s going to be a standard set amount in conference,” UGA athletic director Josh Brooks said, explaining the school’s revenue sharing plan. “But I can tell you right now, with or without conference standards, ours is going to be very close to the formula that was created from backpay, which is 75 (percent football), 15 (men’s basketball), 5 (women’s basketball) , and 5 (other sports). There’ll be some variances in there, but that’s a good starting point. We’re working through those final, last percentages, but it’s going to be probably very close to what was described in the back there.”

