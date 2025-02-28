The NFL combine’s off and running and so are the former Georgia players in attendance ... literally.

Defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins provided buzz when he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.86 seconds, a blazing time for a prospect of his size.

Not to be outdone, linebacker Smael Mondon posted an impressive broad jump of 10 feet, 10 inches.

It’s no surprise that Georgia’s combine invitees are among the most athletic on display. It’s a tradition that seems to renew itself every year, and this week will be no different.

On another note, before we head into the weekend, I want to send best wishes to all the UGA athletic teams in competition — including the basketball team at Texas on Saturday hoping for another win to continue the momentum after its thrilling upset of Florida on Tuesday.

For the rest of the news, check out our coverage below.

Trivia time

Question: How many Georgia Bulldogs were invited to the NFL combine this year?

Answer at the bottom of the newsletter.

TID takes the day

Ingram-Dawkins showed more explosiveness and blazing speed than his 276-pound frame would suggest in an eye-popping day at the NFL combine.

Ingram-Dawkins finished second in the 40-yard dash, tied for first in the 10-yard split, and won the broad jump and vertical jump outright. The former four-star talent also impressed with his agility drills, keeping his feet under him and moving around bags, hoops and footballs on sticks.

Ingram-Dawkins’ athleticism is one of his top selling points. He hopes his speed, agility and explosiveness at his defensive tackle body size make him a versatile defensive lineman at the next level.

How’d the other Dawgs do?

Ingram-Dawkins was not the only Bulldog to raise his draft stock yesterday. Linebacker Smael Mondon impressed with the fastest 10-yard split and the longest broad jump in his position group, demonstrating elite short-term explosiveness.

Defensive lineman Warren Brinson was competitive in drills, too. Weighing in at 315 pounds, Brinson finished with a top-10 time in the 40-yard dash before claiming the fourth-best broad jump at 9 feet, 7 inches.

Nazir Stackhouse’s times were less competitive across the position group, but he was one of the largest linemen testing yesterday at 327 pounds.

Stockton gets Longhorn respect

Many Georgia fans will immediately remember Gunner Stockton when they think about one of the hardest hits of the SEC Championship Game last season. The Bulldogs’ backup quarterback took a hit near the goal line in overtime that knocked him straight to the ground while his helmet went flying.

What fans might not remember is the name Andrew Mukuba, the Texas safety who delivered the hit. Mukuba was asked about the hit yesterday and was complimentary of Stockton’s toughness and ball security.

“I was a little surprised (Stockton got up), but the situation we were in, all I was trying to do was get the ball out by any means possible,” Mukuba said. “We were in overtime, and obviously he chose to run up the middle, and I was going to hit him as hard as I can so the ball would come out.

“If the ball would have come out that would have been a win for us, but shout out to him, he was able to get up and bounce off it, and he was good.”

Georgia won the game on the next play as Trevor Etienne plunged into the end-zone for a game-sealing touchdown.

Photo of the Day

Georgia defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis on Thursday. (George Walker IV /Dawgnation)

Viral Dawg of the Day

Ingram-Dawkins probably had the most impressive NFL Combine day of any former Bulldog, but Mondon’s individual broad jump made plenty of rounds on social media. The 10-foot, 10-inch jump that won the linebackers group was nearly majestic, as Mondon appeared to float momentarily in the air.

Quote of the Day

“Gunner Stockton is a talented player,” former Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts said yesterday. “Obviously he was kind of thrown in the fire in the Sugar Bowl playoff game, but I feel like he did pretty well.

“Honestly, I think they are in a good position with him.”

Trivia answer

Answer: 14