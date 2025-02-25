It will be a busy week for DawgNation as we begin live coverage from the NFL scouting combine starting on Wednesday.

Georgia is expected to have as many as three first-round picks in the upcoming NFL draft, and many more former Bulldogs will have an opportunity to make names for themselves in Indianapolis.

While that’s certainly good news, the downside is these former UGA stars also leave a void to be filled after their departure. ESPN’s Bill Connelly detailed this week how significant that challenge could be. According to Connelly, Georgia has among the least returning production of any team in America for 2025.

That means Kirby Smart and the other UGA coaches will have their work cut out for themselves this spring as they begin developing new playmakers on both sides of the ball.

For the rest of the news, check out our coverage below.

Trivia Time

Question: How many consecutive nonconference games did Georgia win before losing to Notre Dame in January?

Answer at the bottom of the newsletter.

DawgNation Daily: Jared Curtis Update

The Jared Curtis sweepstakes are down to two teams: Georgia and Oregon, pitting Kirby Smart against Dan Lanning for the No. 1 quarterback in the class of 2026. Curtis was once committed to UGA before reopneing his commitment and says he has whittled down his list to the final two teams.

Curtis’ “final two” update was discussed in great length on DawgNation Daily. Smart is fighting to sign one of the highest-rated quarterbacks of his tenure in Athens, and DawgNation’s Brandon Adams detailed some of the factors that could ultimately sway Curtis to re-committing to the G.

Dawgs Protecting Combine Legacy

Georgia has dominated the NFL Combine in recent seasons, and has a good chance at doing so against this season. Top athletic prospects like Jalon Walker, Arian Smith, Mykel Williams and Malaki Starks have chances to raise eyebrows with physical talents over the next few days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Walker, Williams and Starks are all trying to protect and potentially improve on their first-round NFL Draft projections. That trio would make 20 first-rounders for Georgia in the Kirby Smart era, and 51 overall.

Basketball Hosting Florida

Georgia basketball faces its eighth and final top 10 team tonight when No. 3 Florida comes to Athens. The Gators (24-3, 11-3) are rolling into Athens as one of the hottest teams in the country, and the Bulldogs are trying to make a case for one of the final NCAA Tournament spots.

UGA lost at Florida 89-59 earlier this season. The Gators have won their last 12 games against the Bulldogs, dating back to when Georgia coach Mike White was in Gainesville.

Photo of the Day

Georgia coach Kirby Smart saw his team roll to a 34-3 victory in the 2024 season opener against Clemson inside Mercedes Benz-Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Viral Dawg of the Day

Georgia basketball fans might not be able to celebrate tonight as the team welcomes No. 2 Florida to Athens, but Hoop Dawgs fans can easily celebrate Anthony Edwards. ‘Ant Man,’ whose replica jersey will be Tuesday night’s giveaway for students at Stegeman Coliseum, made another eye-popping NBA play last night.

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ superstar delivered an incredible block in the clutch in a 131-128 overtime win over first-place western conference team Oklahoma City. Edwards soared and swatted a layup over the Thunder’s star guard, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and protected Minnesota’s lead.

The Timberwolves kept a 129-128 lead before closing out the win 13 seconds later.

Quote of the Day

“We didn’t help him out a lot,” tight end Oscar Delp said of Carson Beck this season. “He made his plays, and he’s really special. Everyone saw a glimpse of what he can do. We didn’t help him out too much.”

Trivia answer

Answer: 26