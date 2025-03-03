What a weekend it was for Georgia!

The men’s basketball team got a road win at Texas that might’ve been enough to put the Bulldogs in the NCAA tournament field, and the Lady Dawgs pulled a surprising upset at Tennessee.

The Diamond Dawgs took a four-game sweep against Florida Gulf Coast in thrilling fashion, with three of the four wins coming in the final at-bat. The softball team also had a walk-off of its own on Saturday in come-from-behind fashion against Ohio State.

The former Georgia players at the NFL scouting combine also continued to impress -- including a strong showing from the offensive linemen on Sunday.

Speaking of offensive linemen, it’s worth your time to check out Tate Ratledge’s candid comments about UGA’s offensive struggles last season.

For the rest of the news, check out our coverage below.

Trivia time

Question: What team did Mike White play for in college?

Answer at the bottom of the newsletter.

Big Dawgs Shine in Combine

Georgia’s biggest players stood out the most in the NFL Combine, which started Thursday and ended Sunday. Defensive linemen Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins and Warren Brinson both showcased their athleticism with competitive test scores, especially Ingram-Dawkins.

Then Georgia’s offensive big men ended the combine with a couple more standout performances. Jared Wilson smoked every other offensive lineman with the fastest 40-yard dash, finishing in 4.84 seconds.

Tate Ratledge had the fourth-fastest run of the group at 4.97, and impressed with his hair along the way. Below is a look at the final measurements, test scores, and some quotes from the NFL Combine last week.

Hoop Dawgs Shoot Two

Georgia’s women’s and men’s basketball teams both pulled big upsets this weekend.

The women’s team pulled off one of the top upsets across the SEC on Sunday, toppling No. 11 Tennessee by a 72-69 count in Knoxville. Mia Woolfolk led the Bulldogs with 20 points while De’Mauri Flournoy added 18 more of her own.

It was Georgia’s highest-ranked win of the season. The Bulldogs are back in action in the SEC Tournament against Arkansas, who they beat 62-61 on Feb. 9.

The men’s team’s upset was less unexpected, but the 83-67 win over Texas did put the Bulldogs back in the NCAA Tournament picture. The Bulldogs torched the Longhorns in the first half and coasted to a 16-point win, thanks to a massive offensive night from Silas Demary Jr.

Georgia has two more regulars season games -- at South Carolina on Tuesday at 6 p.m. and against Vanderbilt on Saturday at noon -- to finish its closing argument for the program’s first tournament bid in a decade.

Four Walk-offs in One Weekend

Georgia baseball certainly had a flair for the dramatic as it swept Florida Gulf Coast this week. The Bulldogs walked FGCU off in all four games of the weekend series, including a ninth-inning home run to win the series finale on Sunday.

The Bulldogs had dramatic walk-offs in the first and third game of the series and technically walked the Flames off with a run-rule sacrifice fly in the seventh inning of game two.

Georgia coach Wes Johnson says he learns more about his team with every game they play, and that the Bulldogs have areas to clean up before SEC play begins. UGA hosts Kentucky to open conference action on March 14, just 11 short days away.

Several national polls will also update UGA’s national ranking on Monday. Georgia will play five more games this week, starting with High Point at home on Tuesday.

Photo of the Day

Georgia infielder Ryan Black (2) after Georgia’s game against FGCU at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Sunday, March 2, 2025. (Conor Dillon /Dawgnation)

Viral Dawg of the Day

Tate Ratledge’s mullet is nothing new to Georgia fans, but the massive guard introduced himself to many new NFL fans on Sunday at the NFL Combine. The 320-pounder could carry as much as two percent of his body weight in hair, which made its rounds on social media as he ran the 40-yard dash yesterday.

Ratledge’s long, flowing mullet took flight behind his head like a brunette jet stream as he raced to the fourth-fastest time by an offensive lineman. The NFL Network made sure to zoom in for a slow motion double take, offering a truly majestic -- and arguably patriotic -- view of Ratledge’s run.

Quote of the Day

“Honestly, there hasn’t been a drastic change with him, there really hasn’t,” Georgia basketball coach Mike White said about point guard Silas Demary Jr., who dropped a career-high 26 points at Texas on Saturday. “I think a lot of it is just the organic maturation of a true sophomore midway through that sophomore year where his team’s asking him to be a little bit more aggressive, especially with our turnover problems.”

Trivia answer

Answer: Ole Miss