Georgia center Drew Bobo was added to the team’s availability report on Thursday.

Bobo has started every game for Georgia this season. He is listed as questionable, joining defensive tackle Joshua Horton.

Bobo has started every game for Georgia this season at center. In the event he cannot play, Georgia could turn to either Cortez Smith or Malachi Toliver.

The latter replaced Bobo last season when he missed time with a hand and then a foot injury against Georgia Tech that ended his season. Toliver has started three games in his career.

Smith did work with the second-team offense in Georgia’s win over Ole Miss at the center position. He is in his second season in Athens. Toliver was working at guard, but the two have rotated between those two spots this season.

Zykie Helton could also play center in a pinch if need be. He’s been Georgia’s starting right guard this season.

The Bulldogs have had the same starting offensive line in every game this season.

Georgia ran for 295 yards last week against Ole Miss. The Bulldogs will face a stout Missouri defensive line this week, which ranks third in the SEC in run defense.

Georgia was named a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award this week, which is given to the nation’s top offensive line.

Listed as out on the availability report for Georgia is outside linebacker Amaris Williams.

An additional availability report will be put out by the SEC on Friday and then again 90 minutes before kickoff.

Georgia faces Missouri at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Georgia football injury report