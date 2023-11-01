ATHENS — Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz could be on the brink of a breakthrough as push comes to shove this week.

The Tigers have their biggest opportunity in years to make a national statement facing a Georgia team that’s ranked No. 2 by the CFP (No. 1 in the polls) at 3:30 p.m. in the CBS-televised game.

A Missouri win would put the Tigers in control of their own destiny, in terms of reaching the SEC Championship Game for what would be the first time since 2014.

Drinkwitz, noted as a 40-year-old rising star in the coaching, is taking care to keep pressure of his team by avoiding an “all-or-nothing” mentality.

“There’s going to be two different narratives,” Drinkwitz said. “The narrative is going to be, if we lost, the season’s over and there’s nothing level to play for because of what was at stake in the game, which we know is not true.

“And if we win, we’re going to be assumed that we’re going to win the (SEC) East, which is not true because we still have three games left versus SEC opponents,” He said.

“So regardless of the outcome of theme, the job of the media and social media is to creative narratives. Our job is to ignore them and try to be 1-0.”

To Drinkwitz’s point, the Tigers — who are 7-1 overall and 3-1 in SEC Play — have a what figures to be a challenging home game with No. 17 Tennessee on Nov. 11 before hosting Florida on Nov. 18 and traveling to Arkansas to close the season in the so-called “Battle Line Rivalry.”

Drinkwitz has coined an “STP” team mentality — Something to Prove — and has his team focused on the moment.

This, even though Missouri will have some confidence carryover from last season’s meeting with Georgia.

The Tigers held a 10-point lead over the Bulldogs in the fourth quarter before UGA rallied for the 26-22 win.

Drinkwitz said after that narrow loss that Missouri essentially beat itself, and he placed blame on himself for not coming up with the right plays against Smart’s decorated coaching staff.

“We’re self-inflicted wounds away from winning that game,”Drinkwitz said last year. “At the end of the day, I’ve got to find a way to get our guys one more play to win the game.”

It was that close, and it had to be that painful for Drinkwitz to know the sort of national recognition that slipped away.

A new opportunity is at hand, however, and even more is at stake.

The Missouri coach is making this year’s game about this season.

“I don’t really take anything from last year’s game,” Drinkwitz said. “We’re two totally different teams. They have a lot of different players on both sides of the ball, and we have a lot of different players and different identities on both sides of the ball.

“This is a new matchup, so I don’t really don’t take much from it.”