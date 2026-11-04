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15 minutes ago
By Hunter DeLauder, Sports Intern
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15 minutes ago
Elijah Griffin wants his ‘play do the talking’ ahead of Georgia-Ole Miss …
ATHENS — Georgia defensive tackle Elijah Griffin isn’t interested in what others have to say about him.
Hunter DeLauder
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6 hours ago
ESPN analyst points out a growing ‘flaw’ for Georgia
ATHENS — The Georgia Bulldogs came in at No. 2 in the first College Football Playoff rankings.
Connor Riley
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8 hours ago
Juan Gaston hungrier for Georgia football success than fried foods
ATHENS — Juan Gaston might speak softly, but the 6-foot-7, 340-pounder carries a big hit for Georgia each Saturday.
Mike Griffith
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10 hours ago
How these two key pieces help Georgia after missing last season’s loss to …
ATHENS — It certainly seems like Ole Miss won’t have one of its most important players in running back Kewan Lacy.
Connor Riley
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17 hours ago
CFP shows hand in first rankings, ‘Unanimous’ Miami clear No. 1 over …
ATHENS — The College Football Playoff Selection Committee sorted out a season of parity with its early emphasis on schedule strength amid its blend of data points and …
Mike Griffith
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