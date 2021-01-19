Emory Floyd: In-state safety on short list for fastest 2022 recruit sets big commitment date

Want to attack every day with the latest UGA football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry is about all things Emory Floyd. The Hillgrove High School standout is potentially a very big piece for UGA in the 2022 cycle. When the name Emory Floyd comes up in scouting circles, a roll call of numbers tends to follow.

Floyd is a 3-star recruit who ranks as the nation’s No. 25 safety and No. 454 overall prospect for the new cycle. But those are nowhere near as important as a 4.40 time in the 40. Or his equally impressive 21.18 time as a rising high school junior in the 200 meters. As it turns out, there’s really just one very big number as it pertains to Floyd. 7. That’s the number he wears. But that’s not why that 7 matters. He’s a big Math and numbers guy, but the fact it is a prime number is not that reason. It’s the day of the month he will make his commitment known. But that’s not what that digit is so special. That No. 7 links the young man known as “Ferrari” Floyd to a man that set him on the trail to big-time college football he blazes today.

His grandfather passed away in 2017. When all the No. 7s in his life start to add up, he can’t help but wonder about it all. “That’s a coincidence for me with all of that,” he said earlier this month. “I never really thought of it all like that.” Floyd chooses to honor him in any way he can. His Instagram sigil is a message of tribute to his grandfather. “I write his initials on my cleats and my socks,” he said. He believes that helps him run even just a little bit faster. As he should.

