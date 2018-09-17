ESPN continues to praise Georgia after another dominant win

Around the Dawg House will bring you daily updates from what people and publications are saying about Georgia, from inside and outside of Athens. ESPN is still very high on Georgia after another big week Georgia cruised to another big win on Saturday, as has been the case for every Saturday so far this season. But on Sunday, the AP Poll saw Georgia get slotted above Clemson for the first time, as the Bulldogs now sit at No. 2. And some folks at ESPN are beginning to see the same.

Georgia did still come in third ESPN’s power rankings, which are done by Schlabach. But if the Bulldogs can pick up another impressive road win over Missouri this weekend, it will be just another impressive line to add to Georgia’s resume. ESPN’s Heather Dinich also praised Georgia, as the offense continues to roll up points, especially how well the offense has played to start the season. “Both quarterbacks — starting sophomore Jake Fromm and freshman Justin Fields — were extremely efficient, combining for only four incomplete passes and four touchdowns, and the running game continued to flourish by committee,” Dinich wrote. “Led by Elijah Holyfield’s 100 yards on eight carries, the Bulldogs averaged 8.3 yards per carry. Georgia travels to Missouri next week and then has back-to-back home games against Tennessee and Vanderbilt, respectively. The Bulldogs should be 6-0 heading into their first real test of the season, Oct. 13 at LSU.”

Georgia takes on Missouri at 12 p.m. this Saturday. The game can be seen on ESPN. Sony Michel not thrilled about his return to Jacksonville Prior to Sunday, the last time Sony Michel played in Jacksonville, Fla., he ran for 137 yards and two touchdowns on just 6 carries. His team, Georgia came away with a 42-7 win that day. But Michel’s return to Jacksonville, this time as a member of the New England Patriots, did not go nearly as well. He finished the game with only 34 yards on 10 carries. The Patriots also lost 31-20, meaning the Michel is now 1-4 in his career in Jacksonville. “Not enough. Not good enough to win a game,” Michel said on his performance, per NESN.com. In fairness to the rookie running back, it was his first career game as he missed last week’s season-opener against the Houston Texans. And while it might not have been Michel’s best performance, he does have the confidence of quarterback Tom Brady.