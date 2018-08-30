ESPN says Georgia is one of the 14 teams that can actually win the College Football Playoff

Around the Dawghouse will bring you daily updates from what people and publications are saying about Georgia, from inside and outside of Athens.

Georgia can win the national championship per ESPN

Given the success of last season, and how it ended, a national championship might be the only way to truly make some Georgia fans happy. And that’s certainly an understandable reaction, what with the Bulldogs being a handful of plays away from beating Alabama last year.

For those fans who view a successful season as one that ends with Kirby Smart holding the national championship trophy, ESPN has some good news. Per the ESPN Playoff Predictor, Georgia has the third best chance of winning the College Football Playoff this year. The only snag is that the Bulldogs are still behind Alabama, as the Crimson Tide have a 14 percent chance to make win it all compared to Georgia’s 13 percent.