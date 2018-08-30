ESPN says Georgia is one of the 14 teams that can actually win the College Football Playoff
Around the Dawghouse will bring you daily updates from what people and publications are saying about Georgia, from inside and outside of Athens.
Georgia can win the national championship per ESPN
Given the success of last season, and how it ended, a national championship might be the only way to truly make some Georgia fans happy. And that’s certainly an understandable reaction, what with the Bulldogs being a handful of plays away from beating Alabama last year.
For those fans who view a successful season as one that ends with Kirby Smart holding the national championship trophy, ESPN has some good news. Per the ESPN Playoff Predictor, Georgia has the third best chance of winning the College Football Playoff this year. The only snag is that the Bulldogs are still behind Alabama, as the Crimson Tide have a 14 percent chance to make win it all compared to Georgia’s 13 percent.
“Georgia could have an opportunity for some eye-opening wins, which has been a common denominator for the past 16 semifinalists, all of which entered bowl season with at least two wins over AP-ranked opponents,” Heather Dinich wrote. “Georgia is favored by FPI to win at No. 25 LSU on Oct. 13 and against No. 9 Auburn on Nov. 10.”
The playoff predictor does give Georgia a 45 percent chance of returning to the College Football Playoff, which is also third to Clemson(66 percent) and Alabama(47 percent). The only possible national title contender Georgia will see on its schedule is Auburn, which has a 3.6 percent chance of winning the College Football Playoff.
On one hand, nobody would’ve pegged Georgia to have the third best chance of winning a national championship even just a year ago. The Bulldogs have come incredibly far under Kirby Smart in such a short time. But this ESPN article, along with its analysts’ picks show that Georgia is still a little brother in some ways to Alabama. And while that might not always be the case, it will be until Georgia is the last team standing and Alabama is at home on the couch.