ESPN names the most exciting Georgia football player for 2020 season

And while Georgia’s defense has been hailed, in terms of excitement and hype for the upcoming season, there is one Bulldog player on the offensive side of the ball that stands out from the rest. That is sophomore wide receiver George Pickens .

The Georgia Bulldogs have one of the top teams in the country heading into the 2020 season. Thanks to four straight stellar recruiting classes, the Bulldogs are brimming with talent and elite players at a number of positions.

Pickens shined at times as a freshman, most prominently in the Sugar Bowl where his 12 catches and 175 receiving yards earned him MVP honors. He has higher expectations heading into his second year in Athens, where he’ll have the possibility of becoming only Georgia’s second 1,000-yard receiver in program history.

For the first time since the days of AJ Green, there’s a real excitement around a Georgia wide receiver. ESPN recognizes and adds to that, as it named Picken the most exciting player on Georgia’s 2020 team.

“The guy defensive coordinators already fear is sophomore receiver Pickens,” ESPN’s Alex Scarborough wrote. “If he can steer clear of trouble, he’s a big-play threat from anywhere on the field.”

Pickens had a number of highlight and big-time catches in his first season at Georgia, where he finished the year with 47 catches for 727 yards and 8 touchdowns. He had a touchdown catch in each of his final four games in 2019, even as the Georgia offense around him struggled.

With new offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Pickens figures to be a player that could really benefit from his coaching. Monken helped turned former Oklahoma State wide receiver Justin Blackmon into the best receiver in the sport and a top-5 pick in the NFL draft. Monken also played a big role in the development of Tampa Bay wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin at the NFL level.

Monken and Pickens will also play a big role in reshaping Georgia’s passing game. The Bulldogs ranked 72nd in passing offense last season and was a big reason the offense floundered during the final month of the season. Quarterback Jake Fromm and former offensive coordinator James Coley are out, with Monken and a new quarterback in.