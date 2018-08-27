ESPN analyst predicts unbeaten season, SEC championship game loss for Georgia
Around the Dawghouse will bring you daily updates from what people and publications are saying about Georgia, from inside and outside of Athens.
Another expert predicts Georgia to lose to Alabama in SEC Championship game
It seems like most Georgia predictions this season follow a similar script. An unbeaten or one-loss regular season followed by a defeat to Alabama in the SEC Championship game. ESPN’s Mark Schlabach is the latest to make this prediction.
He has Georgia going 12-0 in the regular season, losing to Alabama—in said game Schlabach says Jalen Hurts will replace an injured Tua Tagovailoa— and then missing the College Football Playoff. Schlabach has Georgia playing Ohio State in the Peach Bowl.
The ESPN analyst also noted that Georgia will have two 1,000-yard rushers this season, as both D’Andre Swift and Elijah Holyfield will top that mark. Schlabach has Alabama, Clemson, Washington and Wisconsin in his College Football Playoff, with Alabama and Clemson meeting for the national title.
Athlon predicts Georgia’s 2018 schedule game-by-game
Athlon also joined the fray in predicting how Georgia would fare in the 2018 season and while they didn’t pick the SEC Championship game, all four writers who were polled believe the Bulldogs will again make it to Atlanta.
Steve Lassan and Mitch Light both had Georgia going 12-0 in the regular season, while Nick Cole had the Bulldogs getting tripped up in week 2 to South Carolina while Bryan Fischer had them falling at home to Auburn.
Given Georgia’s No. 3 ranking, the Bulldogs should be favorites in every game this, and thus the high win totals shouldn’t come as a surprise. And if Georgia is unbeaten heading into the SEC championship game, it will be very hard to keep them out of the College Football Playoff even if it does lose to Alabama.
Jake Fromm gets some love from The Ringer
On Monday, a number of Ringer staffers published a piece where it asked a number of staffers who they thought would be the best quarterback in college football in 2018. A number of quarterbacks were picked, the usual suspects of Tua Tagovailoa, Will Grier and Drew Lock all made the list, but so did Jake Fromm.
“Now a sophomore, Fromm is no doubt hungry for a rematch, and there’s a good chance he’ll get one. Well, as long as he stays away from the lake,” Kjerstin Johnson wrote of Fromm.
While it’s not exactly a well-nuanced explanation of why Fromm will be the top quarterback, it is nice to see Fromm getting some national respect. Especially when there are pockets of the Georgia fan base that don’t necessarily believe he is the best quarterback on the Georgia roster.
Bulldogs receive player of the week awards
While the Georgia football team doesn’t take the field till Saturday, the soccer and volleyball teams have already started and two players from those teams have already received recognition from the SEC.
From the volleyball team, junior Meghan Donovan was named SEC Setter of the Week for the fourth time this season, as she led Georgia to a 3-0 record to win the Benson Hospitality Invitational in Stegeman Coliseum this past weekend.
“Meghan has started the year in a great place,” Georgia coach Tom Black said. “She’s a student of her craft and worked hard all summer to grow her game. She continues to build upon this week for the same reasons.”
For the soccer team, sophomore Reagan Glisson was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week after she netted a hat trick for Georgia in a 5-1 win over Charlotte. Glisson also added an assist against Indiana earlier in the week. The Georgia soccer team takes on Purdue on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.
Best stories from around DawgNation
- Georgia football podcast: UGA WR gives Jake Fromm the perfect compliment
- Georgia football coach Kirby Smart sets tone, ‘chomping at the bit’
- Internet reacts to Kirby Smart’s Nick Saban-esque Coke bottle at press conference
- Georgia football injury update: Senior WR Terry Godwin questionable for opener
- Own the East: The presumption is that Georgia RB D’Andre Swift can live up to hype
- Cover 4 on UGA football: Name the Bulldog everyone is sleeping on for 2018