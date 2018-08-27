ESPN analyst predicts unbeaten season, SEC championship game loss for Georgia

Around the Dawghouse will bring you daily updates from what people and publications are saying about Georgia, from inside and outside of Athens. Another expert predicts Georgia to lose to Alabama in SEC Championship game It seems like most Georgia predictions this season follow a similar script. An unbeaten or one-loss regular season followed by a defeat to Alabama in the SEC Championship game. ESPN’s Mark Schlabach is the latest to make this prediction. He has Georgia going 12-0 in the regular season, losing to Alabama—in said game Schlabach says Jalen Hurts will replace an injured Tua Tagovailoa— and then missing the College Football Playoff. Schlabach has Georgia playing Ohio State in the Peach Bowl.

The ESPN analyst also noted that Georgia will have two 1,000-yard rushers this season, as both D’Andre Swift and Elijah Holyfield will top that mark. Schlabach has Alabama, Clemson, Washington and Wisconsin in his College Football Playoff, with Alabama and Clemson meeting for the national title. Athlon predicts Georgia’s 2018 schedule game-by-game Athlon also joined the fray in predicting how Georgia would fare in the 2018 season and while they didn’t pick the SEC Championship game, all four writers who were polled believe the Bulldogs will again make it to Atlanta. Steve Lassan and Mitch Light both had Georgia going 12-0 in the regular season, while Nick Cole had the Bulldogs getting tripped up in week 2 to South Carolina while Bryan Fischer had them falling at home to Auburn.