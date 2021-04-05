ESPN’s Todd McShay: Georgia’s Azeez Ojulari and Justin Fields in ‘Tier 3’ player ratings
ATHENS — Azeez Ojulari joins Justin Fields in “Tier 3” of Todd McShay’s recent ranking of 2021 NFL Draft prospects published on ESPN’s paysite on Monday.
RELATED: McShay ranks Justin Fields No. 5 among quarterbacks.
Ojulari a former FWAA Freshman of the Year semifinalist and two-year team captain, led the Bulldogs with 8.5 sacks and anchored a defensive front that led the nation in rush defense the past two years and is ranked No. 26.
Four of the five Georgia players in Todd McShay’s list of top 107 players are defensive backs
McShay had Georgia high school product Trevor Lawrence alone in his “Tier One,” and another 11 players in his “Tier Two.”
Fields, a former Bulldogs quarterback who transferred to Ohio State after his competition with former UGA starter and current Buffalo Bills back-up Jake Fromm, is No. 18 on McShay’s list.
Georgia cornerbacks Tyson Campbell (No. 55) and Eric Stokes (No. 62) were in Tier Five, while Richard LeCounte (No. 83) and DJ Daniel (No. 92) were in Tier Six.
The Bulldogs have five other likely 2021 NFL Draft picks in Center Trey Hill, linebacker Monty Rice, offensive guard Ben Cleveland, defensive back Mark Webb and defensive lineman Malik Herring.
Fields, meanwhile, has turned into a somewhat controversial figure where his NFL draft stock is concerned.