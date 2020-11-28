Fan Feedback: Bulldogs ground attack returns against lowly South Carolina

The No. 9 Georgia Bulldogs found their quarterback last week. Against South Carolina, they re-found their ground game.

A week after rushing for a season-low eight yards, the Bulldogs tallied 332 rushing yards Saturday night on their way to defeating South Carolina, 45-16.

With just six rushing attempts, James Cook led Georgia with 104 rushing yards, averaging 17.3 yards per carry. Zamir White, Kenny McIntosh and Daijun Edwards also eclipsed the 75-yard mark. Cook and White each scored two touchdowns as well.

Because of the dominant Georgia ground game, quarterback JT Daniels didn’t need to do much, but he was pretty efficient with the opportunities he received. Daniels went 10 of 16 for 139 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Tight end Tre’ McKitty caught two passes, both of which came on the first drive, for 46 yards to lead Georgia in receiving. McKitty capped off the first drive with a six-yard touchdown catch. Arian Smith hauled in Daniels’ other touchdown toss.

While the passing game could have been more electric, Georgia has to keep in mind this was only Daniels’ second game in the last year. That with the rushing performance pleased many of the Dawgs fans in our Facebook group.

However, there were still plenty of fans who also realized the opponent Georgia played Saturday wasn’t one of the strongest of the season, to say the least. South Carolina was playing its second game under interim head coach Mike Bobo and with a freshman quarterback making his first college start behind center. The Gamecocks were also depleted on defense.

Still, it’s hard to argue with a 29-point win against any SEC opponent. Here’s a little taste of DawgNation’s reaction to Saturday’s win against South Carolina from Facebook: