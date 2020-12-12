Fan Feedback: DawgNation enjoys rout against Missouri

The No. 9 Georgia Bulldogs football team lost to the No. 6 Florida Gators just five weeks ago. But on Saturday against Missouri, the Bulldogs looked like a completely different team.

In a rescheduled game from November because of COVID-19, Georgia scored the final 35 points on its way to a dominating 49-14 victory against No. 25-ranked Missouri.

The Bulldogs outgained the Tigers 615-200 in what could be argued is Georgia’s most complete performance of the season. Four different running backs scored rushing touchdowns for Georgia while James Cook also caught a score from J.T. Daniels. George Pickens also starred with 5 catches, 126 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Georgia has scored at least 30 points in all three of Daniels’ starts. In the first six games of the season, the Bulldogs reached 30 points just twice.

Daniels didn’t need to carry the Georgia offense like he had to in his first start against Mississippi State, but he did plenty to help the Bulldogs’ cause Saturday. Daniels went 16 of 27 for 299 yards with 3 touchdowns and zero interceptions. He hit seven different receivers with his 16 completions. In addition to five connections with Pickens, he found Jermaine Burton five times for 38 yards.

Defensively, Georgia excelled as well. Eric Stokes intercepted a pass on the opening drive of the game, and the Bulldogs held a Missouri offense, which posted 653 yards last week, to just 200 yards and two touchdowns. One of those touchdown drives was a mere 1 yard.

Special teams was the lone area where Georgia struggled. The Tigers blocked a Bulldogs punt in the second quarter, which they recovered at the Georgia 1-yard line. That set up the final Missouri score of the afternoon. Kearis Jackson also muffled a punt, but the Bulldogs fortunately recovered the loose ball.

DawgNation enjoyed the performance Saturday, leaving a lot of positive comments in our Facebook section. After playing so well in Missouri, some fans also wished that the Bulldogs could have another crack at Florida.

Here’s a little taste of DawgNation’s reaction to Saturday’s win against the Tigers from Facebook: