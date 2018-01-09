Fan Sound Off: What Georgia fans said after team’s emotional title game loss
ATLANTA — The Georgia Bulldogs’ remarkable season came to a stunning end Monday night with a 26-23 loss to Alabama in overtime.
Still, in coach Kirby Smart’s second season, the Bulldogs made it into the College Football Playoff and then reached the championship game by beating Oklahoma in overtime in the Rose Bowl before falling just short against the Crimson Tide in the national title game.
DawgNation reacted to the loss Monday as the fans covered a lot of ground in the latest edition of “Zaxby’s Fan Sound Off.” Here is a sampling of comments made on the DawgNation Facebook page.
Phillip Allen: Great season, great team. Would’ve been great to finish it with a win, but gotta win it on the field. Overcoming Alabama and lousy officiating, was too much; terrible no calls on the Tide, and mystery crucial penalties on Georgia to extend Alabama drives.
Hollie Spring: The refs handed that game to Bama!! Unbelievable!! So heartbreaking for our seniors. They deserved this more than anyone else on that field! Bama has some dirty players. At least my Dawgs have class and self-respect. Thank you for such a great season Dawgs!!!
Daina Dingler: Proud of our Dawgs!!! Y’all played your hearts out!!! Always Bleed red and black!! Definitely bad play calling tonight! But we will be back with vengeance!!! #GoDawgs!!!
Allison Fuller Isaacson: I’m still proud that Our Dawgs made it to the Championship game! The loss hurts, but we gotta pick ourselves up, shake off the dust and hunker down for next year! 📷❤️📷🖤📷❤️📷🖤
Norma Thomas: Great game!! Both teams played hard, and well, I don’t watch much football, but it seemed like to me, that the refs, as well as the announcers, and cameramen, were a little biased.. oh, but what do I know??? 📷
Steve Lyn Sullivan: Bama got away with just about everything tonight…. And Georgia gets penalized for too much celebration on the sidelines !
Stacey Wilson Brown: Hold your heads high!! 2nd place with a 2 yr coach…WOW!!! So proud!! Thank you to each of the players, especially all the players who stayed and didn’t go pro..you taught fans ethics, determination, and the meaning of being of the word TEAM!!! Go Dawgs! Kirby is building a super program!!
Tram Dickerson El: Only thing I dont agree with is GA trying to run the clock out instead of keep scoring, but I felt Alabama was more talented (right now) and it showed….
Renee Little James: I feel bad for the seniors but y’all played a Great game ! The second half you had to play Bama plus the refs plus and their dirty tactics. So with that said you had an Awesome year and Way to Go Dawgs!
Mark Martin: If you could quit having some cheating refs that dont know how to do their job then Georgia wouldnt have lost that game i seen a few penalties that bama did on Georgia and the refs didnt throw a flag like a face mask and a few others that bama did and didnt get callef for it. So i hope we have a lot more better refs that know how to do football before next season
Janice Fields: Still proud of my DAWGS! Thanks for a great season So proud of you for getting to the National Championship game. Congratulations Coach Smart for a great year. Looking forward to next year. Go DAWGS!