Fan Sound Off: What Georgia fans said after team’s emotional title game loss

ATLANTA — The Georgia Bulldogs’ remarkable season came to a stunning end Monday night with a 26-23 loss to Alabama in overtime. Still, in coach Kirby Smart’s second season, the Bulldogs made it into the College Football Playoff and then reached the championship game by beating Oklahoma in overtime in the Rose Bowl before falling just short against the Crimson Tide in the national title game. DawgNation reacted to the loss Monday as the fans covered a lot of ground in the latest edition of “Zaxby’s Fan Sound Off.” Here is a sampling of comments made on the DawgNation Facebook page.

Phillip Allen: Great season, great team. Would’ve been great to finish it with a win, but gotta win it on the field. Overcoming Alabama and lousy officiating, was too much; terrible no calls on the Tide, and mystery crucial penalties on Georgia to extend Alabama drives. Hollie Spring: The refs handed that game to Bama!! Unbelievable!! So heartbreaking for our seniors. They deserved this more than anyone else on that field! Bama has some dirty players. At least my Dawgs have class and self-respect. Thank you for such a great season Dawgs!!! Daina Dingler: Proud of our Dawgs!!! Y’all played your hearts out!!! Always Bleed red and black!! Definitely bad play calling tonight! But we will be back with vengeance!!! #GoDawgs!!!

Allison Fuller Isaacson: I’m still proud that Our Dawgs made it to the Championship game! The loss hurts, but we gotta pick ourselves up, shake off the dust and hunker down for next year! 📷❤️📷🖤📷❤️📷🖤 Norma Thomas: Great game!! Both teams played hard, and well, I don’t watch much football, but it seemed like to me, that the refs, as well as the announcers, and cameramen, were a little biased.. oh, but what do I know??? 📷 Steve Lyn Sullivan: Bama got away with just about everything tonight…. And Georgia gets penalized for too much celebration on the sidelines !