By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Latest Football
3 hours ago
Inside the Georgia locker room as Bulldogs grapple with a season that …
NEW ORLEANS — You can say a lot of things about this Georgia team.
Connor Riley
7 hours ago
Everything Kirby Smart said as Georgia football season comes to crushing …
NEW ORLEANS — Another season, another loss in the Sugar Bowl for Kirby Smart and the Georgia football program.
Connor Riley
6 hours ago
Watch DawgNation Postgame Show react to UGA’s crushing loss to Ole Miss
Georgia football fans know the spot for the best postgame coverage on video can be found after each game on the DawgNation Postgame Show. Join host Brandon Adams as he breaks …
Brandon Adams
7 hours ago
3 things: Ole Miss out-guns Georgia for 39-34 Sugar Bowl victory
NEW ORLEANS — A season of Georgia football heroics was upstaged by the best season in Ole Miss’ modern era history.
Mike Griffith
7 hours ago
Kirby Smart explains Georgia process on key third, fourth-down calls: ‘We …
NEW ORLEANS — Kirby Smart insisted Georgia was trying to win the game.
Connor Riley
