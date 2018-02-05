Who is Quay Walker? 5 things to know about the Georgia target

Quay Walker is a 4-star linebacker from Crisp County High School in Cordele. The 6-foot-4, 236-pound player is ranked on the 247Sports composite as the No. 2 outside linebacker in America, the No. 6 player in Georgia and the No. 31 overall prospect in the country. He has been one of the Bulldogs’ highest recruiting priorities down the stretch.

Walker has been committed to Alabama since June, but he spent his final official visit at UGA last weekend. Meanwhile, the consensus heading into that visit seemed to be that he is leaning toward Tennessee and new head coach Jeremy Pruitt, who was the primary recruiter who secured Walker’s commitment to Alabama. Auburn and Florida State supposedly are in the mix, too, so this one should be interesting.

2. Signing Day plan

Walker plans to announce his choice between Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Auburn and FSU at 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday at the Crisp County High School gymnasium.

3. High school accolades

Walker was named first-team All-State for Georgia’s Class AAA and played in the Under Armour All-America Game. He led Crisp County into the second round of the Class AAA state playoffs.

4. Bet you didn’t know

Walker is from the same high school as Markaviest “Big Kat” Bryant, a defensive lineman who spurned the Bulldogs at the last minute to sign with Auburn a year ago. Walker also was a very productive receiver at Crisp County, finishing his senior season with 5 touchdown catches.

5. How might the Bulldogs use him

Georgia is in need of immediate help at outside linebacker with the departures of Davin Bellamy and Lorenzo Carter. If Walker is not able to crack the starting lineup as a freshman, he should have ample opportunity to contribute as a backup and on special teams.