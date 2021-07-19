Florida coach Dan Mullen excited but uncertain about Gators’ reload on offense

HOOVER, Ala. — Florida coach Dan Mullen kicked off SEC Media Days on Monday saying he doesn’t plan to fit a square peg into a round hole, as far as the type of offense the Gators’ will run this season. “We’ll be a little bit different offensively,” Mullen told the room full of reporters in the ballroom of the Wynfrey Hotel, easing into the reality that the Gators’ passing game will take a step back this season.

“But that’s part of the fun of coaching, is being able to adapt and change and build around the players that we have.” What the Gators do not have is Heisman Trophy finalist and second-round NFL Draft pick Kyle Trask coming back at quarterback, nor No. 4 overall NFL draft pick Kyle Pitts and first-round receiver Kadarius Toney returning to catch passes. Florida led the nation with 378;6 yards passing per game during an 8-4 season that Mullen classified as “great.” This, even though the Gators lost their last three games of the season and their SEC Championship drought was extended to 13 years. “After coming off a great year, obviously,” Mullen said, " a little bit of challenge.” RELATED: SEC Network host calls out Dan Mullen for ‘shocking’ behavior

To be clear, Mullen has confidence in fourth-year quarterback Emory Jones, a LaGrange, Ga., product who has appeared in 24 games over the course of his career. “If you get into statistics and go look at Emory Jones’ statistics, he’s a guy that’s played a bunch of football,” Mullen said, referencing Jones’ relatively modest numbers, 55-of-86 passing for 613yards with 7 touchdowns and 1 interception. “He’s not coming in as a guy that’s never played before. So I’m really excited about that.” But, Mullen added, Florida has not settled on a personality for its offense. “Thirteen years here (in the SEC), I don’t know what my bread and butter is because we’ve been all over the place with every different style of quarterback,” Mullen said. “If you go back, even being a coordinator, you go back to the Alex Smiths and the Chris Leaks, through the Tebows, to Tyler Russell and Dak Prescott. There’s been so many different variations. “I think the key to it is, and one of the reasons we’ve been successful is, never try to take a square peg and put it into a round hole. It’s identifying what our guys do really well and build around the strengths of not just the quarterback, but the offense as a whole.”

“I don’t want to get the commissioner in trouble here, but I’d love us to maybe do away with the permanent crossover team so you get these types of games more often,” Mullen said. “I think for the players, for the fan bases, I really think it’s exciting to see some more of maybe mixing up the teams from the west and playing two different teams each year instead of a permanent crossover. I think that would be really exciting so you get this matchup. “I think that’s going to be an exciting day. It’s going to be a great atmosphere. It’s going to be a fun game to be a part of, and as you said, for ten years we haven’t seen it. We’d love to see that more.” And, Mullen said, Florida would love to see a return trip to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to play in the SEC Championship Game. “We’ve been to three straight New Year’s Six bowl games,” Mullen said. “Hopefully, we can get that one step further into a New Year’s Six playoff game this year. I’d love the opportunity to get back to Atlanta to compete for another SEC Championship this year like we did last year. It was really exciting.”

UGA News