JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Georgia football scored on its opening drive against Florida, but the Bulldogs found themselves in a familiar position at halftime of Saturday’s game.

Georgia and Florida were tied up, 10-10, as they headed to intermission, the Gators set to get the ball first in the second half.

“We need to play with a little more pace and get some conversions,” UGA coach Kirby Smart said in his halftime interview. “They’ve gotten us in some third-and-longs …. “

It’s the 11th time in UGA’s past 12 games against Power 4 competition that the Bulldogs were tied or trailed at halftime. Georgia is 7-3 in the previous 10 occasions.

The Bulldogs will be playing the second half on Saturday at EverBank Stadium without two starters, as defensive tackle Jordan Hall left the game with a leg injury suffered on the Gators’ opening series, and safety KJ Bolden was ejected on Florida’s final series of the first half.

The Gators took advantage of a Gunner Stockton interception to kick a go-ahead field goal that gave them the first lead of the game at the 3:02 mark of the first quarter when Trey Smack hit a 22-yard field goal.

Stockton was intercepted when his pass to Texas A&M transfer Noah Thomas went off the intended receiver’s hands and was intercepted at the Georgia 38.

Five plays later, Florida cashed in to go up 10-7.

Georgia tied the game on Peyton Woodring’s 39-yard field goal with 12 seconds left in the first half.

The kick came two plays after a call was reversed on the field, as officials ruled Stockton was passing the ball forward when the ball came loose, resulting of the call of a fumble on the field.

Dillon Bell opened the scoring for Georgia on Saturday when he was on the receiving end of an 8-yard touchdown pass from Stockton, the Bulldogs matching 75 yards on eight plays after taking the opening kickoff.

The Gators answered on their second possession after a 24-yard Brett Thorson punt gave Florida field position at the UGA 40.

DJ Lagway, on the next play, scrambled and found Eugene Wilson lll open at the Bulldogs’ 3-yard line, and Wilson took the ball into the end zone at the 6:32 mark leading to the 7-7 tie.

Stockton is 14-of-22 passing for 119 yards with a touchdown and interception at the half, an has rushed eight times for 20 yards.

Lagway is 7-of-11 passing for 101 yards and a touchdown, and has four rush attempts for minus-14 yards.

Georgia has out-gained Florida, 197 to 127 yards.