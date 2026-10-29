Kirby Smart has no problem admitting he got it wrong when it comes to Florida running back Jadan Baugh.

The third-year Gator has become one of the best running backs in the country.

Which makes the fact that Smart first viewed the Decatur, Georgia, native as a defensive prospect a bit of an issue.

“He’s a really good player, and one of the ones that got away for sure,” Smart said.

Baugh was a three-star recruit out of Columbia High School. Georgia did make an effort to recruit him, as Baugh made it a point to get in front of Georgia’s coaching staff on multiple occasions.

The Bulldogs first caught a glimpse of Baugh at camp when he was in ninth grade playing safety.

“I just remember this big, physical — for a ninth grader. I thought, ‘Golly, man, what’s this guy gonna be?’” Smart said. “Then he grew and grew and came each year.”

Georgia ended up being the first school to offer Baugh a scholarship back in 2021. By his junior year, Baugh was playing both linebacker and running back.

Baugh accumulated 180 total tackles, 12 for loss and eight interceptions while playing on defense. More impressively, Baugh totaled over 3,400 all-purpose yards, including nearly 1,900 yards on the ground.

Despite the gaudy rushing numbers, Georgia still thought of Baugh as a linebacker. He wanted to play running back and the two sides reached an impasse.

The Bulldogs ended up signing Nate Frazier, Chauncey Bowens and Dwight Phillips in that same class. Bowens was once a Florida commit during the cycle.

While those three have all played well during their Georgia careers, none have matched what Baugh has become.

“They wanted me on the defensive side of the ball, but I didn’t want to play defense, so,” Baugh said. “They was looking over me and I didn’t too much care. But Florida gave me a platform. They brought me in with open arms to just go out there and play the best ball I can play.”

It is a decision Smart wishes he had back, as Baugh has undoubtedly been one of the top ball carriers in the country since arriving in Gainesville back in 2024.

In 32 career games, Baugh has rushed for 2,606 and scored 31 total touchdowns. This season, the tailback leads the SEC with 13 touchdowns and has 763 yards on the ground.

Smart thinks so highly of Baugh that he’s been slipping in clips of the Florida running back to his defense all season.

“We’ve shown our guys clips of him since the start of the year to say are you practicing to tackle him, or are you practicing to tackle who you’re playing against,” Smart said. “We’re driving the motivation that every day, you’re trying to prepare for the best. He’s certainly done that. That’s a talented young man.”

Baugh has his sights set on defeating his home-state team on Saturday. In two games against Georgia, he’s averaged 68 rushing yards and 4.3 yards per carry against the Bulldogs.

Saturday’s game will be Baugh’s first game back in his home state. He expects a ton of family at the game.

And as challenging as the Georgia defense will be for the star running back, he knows he’ll need to manage his emotions as well.

“It means everything to me honestly, but I’m trying not to put too much emotions into it, because one thing my Dad always preached to me is ‘Don’t get excited’ If you get too excited, you’ll be trying to be overly ready for the moment,” Baugh said. “For me, I’m just looking at it as another game and just being very detailed, going into this game.”