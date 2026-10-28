Saturday will be the first time Florida wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. plays in the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.

But it will not be the first time the talented wide receiver suits up against the Georgia Bulldogs while playing for one of their top rivals.

Singleton played for Georgia Tech in 2023 and 2024. Then last season he played for Auburn.

He’s 0-3 in his career against Georgia. Which raises the stakes for Singleton all the more for Saturday.

“It means a lot to me,” Singleton said at Florida’s media availability on Tuesday. “I still have yet to beat them, yet to beat Kirby Smart, but I have to do it this year, I have to beat Kirby Smart.”

Georgia is very familiar with Singleton. Georgia running backs coach Josh Crawford coached Singleton at Georgia Tech during the 2023 season.

Singleton has played well against Georgia, as he’s totaled 15 receptions for 196 yards and a touchdown in his three games against the Bulldogs.

His most productive games against Georgia came when he was paired with Buster Faulkner at Georgia Tech. He’s in his first year as Florida’s offensive coordinator after spending the previous three seasons in Atlanta in the same role.

“He’s always been extremely competitive, but he’s definitely, you know, improving as getting back to the close to Eric, you know, that I’m familiar with,” Faulkner said on Tuesday. “The bye week really helped him.”

Singleton has been slowed this season due to a high ankle sprain. He’s totaled just 82 yards on nine receptions this season, as he’s missed two of Florida’s seven games this season.

“I give the kid credit,” Faulkner said. “I mean, it’s tough to come back from a high ankle sprain and really be the same. And you see, you know, you see him still fighting through it. Every time he kind of gets tackled or rolled up, it does bother him. There are, there were several in that game last week where he’s down the field, where you see the speed, the elite trait that he has that not many people has.”

While Singleton played for Auburn last season, there are plenty of players on this Florida team who played in last year’s 24-20 Georgia win over the rival Gators.

Florida hasn’t faired all that much better against Smart of late than Singleton, as the Gators have lost five straight games to Georgia. The last win in the rivalry came back in during the 2020 season. The last time Georgia won six straight in this series came during a stretch from 1978 through 1983.

Singleton knows Florida will have to play well and physical on Saturday if he and the Gators are to finally get one over on Smart and the Bulldogs.

“The defense I’m about to face, they’re very disciplined,” Singleton said. “I know Coach Kirby, he’s probably zoning them very hard about being physical. You can see it on film, but I think we’re going to be able to go out there and out-physical them and play some hard-nosed football.”

Saturday’s game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start on ABC.