Former Georgia assistant and offensive line coach Sam Pittman will no longer be the head coach at Arkansas, as the school announced it relieved Pittman of his duties.

Pittman was hired in December of 2019 and went 32-34 over his six seasons in charge of the program. Arkansas is 2-3, having lost back-to-back games to Memphis and Notre Dame.

Prior to his time at Arkansas, Pittman served as the offensive line coach at Georgia from 2016 through 2019. He was instrumental in building the Georgia offensive lines that paved the way to a national championships in 2021 and 2022.

Georgia replaced Pittman with Matt Luke, who was in turn replaced by Stacy Searels. He is in his fourth season in charge of the offensive line, which has had some issues this season, largely due to injuries on the right side of the line.

Through the first four games, Georgia has started four different offensive line combinations.

Pittman’s buyout was $9.8 million. Pittman turns 64 in November. With Pittman out of a job, Kirby Smart still has former assistants in charge of Oregon, Syracuse, South Carolina and Georgia State.

Georgia is coming off a 24-21 loss to Alabama on Saturday. The Bulldogs are 3-1 on the season.