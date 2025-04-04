ATHENS — RJ Godfrey has found his next school, as the former Georgia basketball forward announced that he would be transferring back to Clemson to finish out his college career, according to a report from Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer of 247Sports.

Godfrey spent the first two seasons at Clemson before transferring to Georgia for the 2025 season.

Godfrey was a starter for the Bulldogs but saw his numbers drop as the season progressed, as he averaged 6.4 points and 3.8 rebounds per game for Georgia. At Clemson the year prior, he averaged 6.1 points and 3.4 rebounds.

Expect rising junior Dylan James to pick up the minutes vacated by Godfrey. Georgia also welcomes in freshman Jacob Wilkins to help out at the forward position.

Georgia has had three players thus far enter the transfer portal from the 2024-25 Georgia basketball team. Silas Demary Jr. announced on Thursday that he would be transferring to UConn. De’Shayne Montgomery has also entered the transfer portal.

The Bulldogs have landed a commit from Cal guard Jeremiah Wilkinson from the transfer portal, as he committed on Thursday. Georgia also signed Kareem Stegg and Jackson McVey as a part of the 2025 recruiting class.

Georgia went 20-13 this past season, making the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015. Georgia lost in the opening round game to Gonzaga, falling 89-68.

If Georgia is to make the NCAA Tournament more regularly, head coach Mike White knows he needs to continue to add talent to the roster.

“We’ve just got to continue to recruit high-level players and high-level people, protect our culture every day, continue to get better, continue to develop people and develop players offensively and defensively,“ White said following the loss to Gonzaga in the NCAA Tournament. ”I think we generated some excitement this year with our recruiting base. We’ve got a lot to sell at the University of Georgia. We’ll continue to sign guys like these two guys, and we’ll build off of this.”