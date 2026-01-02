clock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Latest Football
35 minutes ago
The key area Ole Miss zeroed in on to beat Georgia, 39-34, in Sugar Bowl …
NEW ORLEANS — Pete Golding went from a cussing curiosity in the coaching ranks to taking on legendary status in Ole Miss football history on Thursday night.
Mike Griffith
2 hours ago
Georgia defensive lineman announces plans to enter the transfer portal
ATHENS — Georgia’s defensive line will be losing a young piece, with redshirt freshman Jordan Thomas announcing his plans to enter the transfer portal.
Connor Riley
2 hours ago
Georgia running back announces plans to enter the transfer portal
ATHENS — With Georgia’s season now over, its roster continues to take shape for the 2026 season.
Connor Riley
2 hours ago
Social media wonders what could’ve been, what comes next for Georgia …
NEW ORLEANS — Georgia’s 2025 season has come to an end sooner than anyone anticipated.
Connor Riley
4 hours ago
Why Ole Miss beat Georgia 39-34 in Sugar Bowl
NEW ORLEANS — Some call New Orleans “The Big Easy,” but it has been anything but for Georgia football the past two seasons.
Mike Griffith
