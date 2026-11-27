ATHENS — DJ Shockley knows all about the “Clean Old-Fashioned Hate” Georgia has with Georgia Tech, and he’s seen first-hand how Kirby Smart has attacked the week.

“Even last week, after the big win over South Carolina, one of the last things Kirby said was ‘You better get ready for next week, Tech is a rivalry game and I don’t care what the record is, Brent Key doesn’t like Georgia, we don’t like them,’ “ said Shockley, a former UGA quarterback and SEC Championship Game MVP who now serves as the sideline reporter for the team’s radio network.

“There’s a lot of focus, they have a different mindset since that Auburn loss, and you can tell by the way they’ve played, I don’t think regardless of their record they are going to allow a letdown at home in the last game at home on Senior Day.”

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs (10-1) are a 35.5-point favorite over the Yellow Jackets (3-8), but Smart has said you can throw the records out.

Aaron Murray, another former UGA quarterback, said Smart knows to expect the unexpected from Georgia Tech in the rivalry game.

“Georgia Tech, it’s their last game of the season, expect everything,” Murray, the SEC’s all-time leading passer, said on WSB-TV. “Flea flickers, variety of screens, reverses — there’s nothing left for them to hold back. This is their Super Bowl. This is it.”

NFL and College Football Hall of Famer Champ Bailey said it’s all about winning the game.

“I just love having bragging rights, so never hate,” Bailey said on the WSBTV show. “It’s just these guys, I cannot give them one up on me.”

SEC Network analyst and former 15-year NFL tight end and former UGA Bulldog Ben Watson said the rivalry is indoctrinated into the Georgia players.

“I didn’t grow up in Georgia and didn’t know much about the rivalry until I came to UGA, (but) it wasn’t long after being here that I realized how important the game was to our fans, our university and our team,” Watson told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“We are the flagship institution of the state of Georgia. This is our state. We respect our opponents, but we should not only beat Tech, but dominate them, every year. Twenty-five years later, I feel the same way.”

Cash Jones, one of the heroes of UGA’s 44-42 eight-overtime win in 2024, makes no secret of his feelings about the rivalry.

“The eight-overtime game was one of my favorite games that I ever played in, and beating Tech on top of that just makes it that much better,” Jones, who signed with Atlanta as a free agent after last season, told the AJC.

“Never liked them and never will. Could’t catch me dead in a Tech shirt.”

Brandon Boykin, a UGA cornerback from 2008-2011, shared his take on how this season’s game will go on WSB-TV.

“Kirby is just going to run the ball, get up out of there, really fast,” Boykin said, “get some young guys to play to get some experience for this playoff run. Maybe it’s not a 60-10 game that we want.”

Murray said it’s likely some Georgia fans won’t understand the mission statement is to get through the team as quickly and easily as possible to stay as healthy as possible for the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 5.

“In my mind it’s a game you can’t lose; it’s my third rival, it’s Georgia-Florida, It’s Georgia-Auburn and then it’s the Georgia-Georgia Tech,” Murray said.

I can’t wait to see the comments during the game, ‘(Mike) Bobo’s not being aggressive,’ “ he said, referring the conservative play calling he anticipates from the UGA offensive coordinator.

“You play to win the game, and for this game there’s a certain mindset to go in their to win, get it over with, get out of there and get ready for next week.”