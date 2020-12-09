Former UGA WR J.J. Holloman on the move again as transfer

Former UGA receiver J.J. Holloman is on the move again.

Holloman, who was dismissed from the Bulldogs in the summer before the 2019 season, has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per multiple media reports.

Holloman has spent the past two seasons at Florida International University near Miami. He sat out his first year with FIU due to transfer rules, then caught 8 eight passes for 108 yards and one touchdown in this year’s shortened season of five years.

Rivals reported that Holloman entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, meaning he would be immediately eligible next season at any institution. Other media has pointed out that Holloman is a red-shirt junior, and theoretically could have two more seasons to play due to COVID exceptions — but have to go through normal NCAA protocol to play next season.

At UGA in 2018, Holloman had a breakout season as a sophomore with 24 catches for 418 yards and five touchdowns. There were big-time expectations for Holloman for last season at UGA before he was abruptly dismissed.

Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart told reporters that Holloman was dismissed after confirming that he struck his former girlfriend.

Holloman still has an affinity for UGA, as he attended last year’s Georgia-Florida game as a spectator. He always tweets about the Bulldogs, and remains close friends with many former teammates.

Holloman’s transfer, along with the Arik Gilbert news, was the buzz of many UGA fans on social media on Wednesday. Would Smart consider giving Holloman a second chance if both parties are mutually interested? Recent SEC rules on “serious misconduct” at prior institutions will likely prevent that scenario from even being considered.