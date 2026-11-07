ATHENS - Georgia improved to 2-0 overall this season after defeating Presbyterian 91-77 on Friday.

​It was nowhere near a perfect game for Georgia, but there were signs of improvement, especially offensively after Monday’s sluggish win over NC Central.

​The Bulldogs hit 47% of their shots, including 10 three-pointers. They also out-rebounded Presbyterian 38-30 and committed just three turnovers after losing the ball 11 times the previous outing.

​Five Bulldogs ended in double figures with Blue Cain leading with 20 points.

​UGA (2-0) never trailed and led by as many as 18 points despite Presbyterian shooting 50 percent from the field and scoring 41 points in the second half.

​Here are the four biggest takeaways from Friday’s victory:

Kanon Catchings’ three-pointer flips momentum

​Georgia seemed to be cruising heading into the second media timeout. The score was 23-12, and nothing on the court said Presbyterian would stop Georgia from potentially running away with the win.

But the Bulldogs began to struggle defensively, and their hot shooting cooled. Presbyterian took advantage, going on a 23-15 run to trim Georgia’s lead to 38-35 with under four minutes remaining in the first half.

​Going on nearly three minutes without a made field goal and desperately needing an answer, Kanon Catchings hit a corner three that pushed the lead back to six and shifted the momentum back toward the Bulldogs.

​From that moment, Georgia closed out the half on an 8-2 run and led 46-36. Not to mention ramping up the pressure on defense by not allowing a made field goal during the final five minutes.

​“That was a big shot. It was a big shot. We needed it,” UGA coach Mike White said postgame. “We stretched out that lead there late in the first half, and gave us a little bit of breathing room.”

​Stagg makes his season debut

​Sophomore forward Kareem Stagg made his season debut on Friday. He had previously missed Monday night’s game with a hip injury suffered during the team’s bye week. Fortunately, Stagg did not appear bothered by the injury and played 20 minutes.

​His impact was felt immediately, especially on the defensive end, where his presence helped Georgia better protect the paint while he also came away with three steals. Offensively, Stagg picked up right where he left off in the preseason, scoring 10 points and knocking down his first two 3-point attempts to help get the Bulldogs rolling.

He also added one rebound and one assist to his stat line.

​The three-point shot is something White said postgame was an area Stagg really strived to improve on this offseason. Even though he made two of five shots from beyond the arc, White sees plenty to be optimistic.

​“He’s really worked on his three-point shooting. He spent a lot of time in the gym this fall. His work ethic has gone to another level,” White said. “His versatility offensively, with his strength and his ability to pass it, put pressure on the rim, draw fouls. That three-point prowess now that’s added to his game has made him that much of a better player.”

​Blue Cain’s veteran leadership shows

​Cain is off to a terrific start this season, playing like the four-year starter Georgia needs him to be each game. He followed up his team-runner-up 15 points Monday night with 20 more on Friday, hurting Presbyterian all over the court.

​Cain scored his first eight baskets by attacking the rim, which not only got him going but freed up his teammates with open looks. Of his three assists, his best was in the second half, drawing two defenders and finding a wide-open James Scott for an alley-oop.

​But like a veteran, he took over in the second half, scoring 12 points while knocking down two of his three attempts from beyond the arc.

​“To see him playing that confident as he did in the second half was refreshing,” White said. “We need that a lot. We need that every game from Blue. He’s been around the block. He’s one of the older guards in this league. He’s a four-year starter, and he had a good game.”

​He also added four rebounds and one steal in his near-31 minutes of game time.

​Georgia is still vulnerable on the glass

​Despite winning the rebounding battle, the Bulldogs are still showing signs of vulnerability on the glass. For most of the night, the Blue Hose were more physical down low and controlled the boards, even taking a 18-17 halftime lead in that category.

​Georgia finished with an even split of 19 defensive and offensive rebounds, which White said “continues to get better” but is still surprising considering Georgia had a clear size advantage on Presbyterian.

​The Bulldogs did make some second-half adjustments and out-rebounded the opposition 21-12, with St. Bonaventure transfer Andrew Osasuyi doing most of the dirty work with nine rebounds, including seven in the second half.

​“I’m trying my best to get the offensive rebounds. I’ve been trying my hardest. I reached out to get it,” Osasuyi said.

​He secured those nine boards, alongside six points and two steals in just nine minutes of action, leaving White very impressed.

​“We loved his ceiling and what he could be in time, and you know, to get nine (rebounds) in nine minutes is wow. He did some really good things, but he actually had hands on a couple basketballs he didn’t come up with, some ball screen coverages that he could have done a little bit better with,” White said. So he’s a work in progress. Very young in his career.”

Up next

​Georgia will be back in action next Monday night at 7 p.m. ET against Florida Gulf Coast. It is the final home tuneup before a massive road game at North Carolina looms on Friday, Nov. 13.