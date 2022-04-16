Updated weather forecast for G-Day

There’s a much better chance you’ll get to see them show off their arm strength that it appeared earlier in the week.

You know those young quarterbacks that everyone is excited about watching at G-Day on Saturday?

As of late Friday night, the weather forecast for UGA’s annual spring football game has improved: It should be cloudy around 70 degrees, with only a 24-percent chance to rain.

However, there’s a much higher chance of it rain showers in the Athens area on early Saturday morning, so make sure to drive safely.

It may be a good idea to bring a light rain jacket to the game, and that way you’re covered for rain and cooler temperatures in case the sun remains hidden.

The G-Day game kicks off at 1 p.m. Saturday, and one of the biggest storylines is the battle for Georgia’s No. 2 quarterback job between Carson Beck (strongest arm on the team) and Brock Vandagriff (5-star recruit).

It be a big day for DawgNation, as Brandon Adams will be hanging out with Georgia fans at the Creature Comforts Taproom (271 West Hancock Avenue in Athens), beginning at 10:30 a.m.

BA will also be doing his postgame show from the UGA Bookstore (next to Tate Center) after the scrimmage.