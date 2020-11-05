Game Day Activities for the Little Fans in Your Home

Are you at home watching college football games this season? Do you have little fans in the house who are excited about the idea of game day more than they are the actual experience of watching a four-hour contest on your flat screen TV? We’ve all been there. DawgNation is here to help you figure out how to make college football Saturdays a big hit for all ages in the household.

But, be warned. Just like a closely-contested SEC football game, it won’t be easy. It will require some creativity and ingenuity on your part. And probably a little bit of good luck regarding the kids’ behavior. We’ll get you started with the brainstorming for your little fans with a few ideas of our own. Try them out and let us know what you think! Face Paint and Hair Chalk If your kids are anything like mine, they love the idea of dressing up and making a mess. So if they can potentially do both at the same time on a football game day, all the better!

All kidding aside, face paint and hair chalk are a great way to promote creativity and team spirit, and maybe even spark some additional interest in the game for your little fans as well. Most of these supplies can be purchased at your local market, such as Walmart or Target, or easily ordered online through Amazon. They are temporary and easy to wash off at bath time later that night. Oh, and make sure you’re shopping with team colors in mind.

Here’s a pretty cool football helmet face painting tutorial to get you started. The artist in this video uses the San Francisco 49ers on her child, but you could just as easy swap those colors for some red and black. Football-themed Arts and Crafts There are a ton of opportunities to thrill the kids at your home tailgate in the arts and crafts space. And the good news for the parents involved is that these generally are: 1. Cheap and 2. Time consuming. That’s the combo we’re all shooting for so that we can enjoy the game. For little kids, it could be as simple as printing off football-themed coloring pages or buying a football coloring book. Older kids could try craft projects like make team-colored pompoms or making and decorating their own megaphones to cheer along.

My kids love drawing with the father and son duo on the Art for Kids Hub YouTube Channel. Here’s a couple of football art projects that your kids could attempt during the game: Pin the Tail on the Mascot Borrowing from a birthday party favorite called “pin the tail on the donkey,” this is a football-spin on the blindfold game that kids of all ages seem to enjoy. It also can be an arts and crafts opportunity for the older kids at your football watch party. What you’ll need is a large poster board and a picture of your favorite team’s mascot to either trace or use as reference for drawing the mascot. From there, you’ll want to determine whether or not your mascot has a tail. If it does, don’t draw it on the board! Instead, create a separate drawing that you can cut out and use as the tail to pin on your mascot.