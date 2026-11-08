OXFORD, Ms. — A game time has been announced for Georgia’s upcoming home game against Missouri.

The ESPN broadcast announced on Saturday that the Bulldogs will face the No. 18 Tigers at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14. It was previously announced that the game will be broadcast on ABC.

No. 2 Georgia beat No. 10 Ole Miss on Saturday, while Missouri suffered a 34-20 home loss to No. 7 Texas on Saturday. Missouri is now 6-3 on the season and 3-3 in SEC play.

Georgia has not lost to Missouri since Kirby Smart took over as the program’s head coach back in 2016. He is 8-0 against the Tigers, including a 4-0 record against current Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz.

The last time these two teams played was in 2023, with Georgia winning 30-21 in Athens. Ladd McConkey caught 7 passes for 95 yards in the Georgia win that day, with defensive tackle Naz Stackhouse having a key fourth-quarter interception.

Smart was asked recently about Georgia’s lack of night games, as the Missouri game the Bulldogs won’t have a home SEC night game this year.

Georgia has had just four night home games since ESPN’s new television contract began with the SEC in 2024. That is tied with Mississippi State for the fewest in the league over that span.

“Why haven’t you played at home at night? We haven’t had as many premier matchups,” Smart said. “We never play Florida at home. That’s one of our premier matchups that lands on 3:30 all the time. We haven’t had the home opportunities since Notre Dame.”

Georgia did suffer a loss in its most recent home game, as the Bulldogs lost 27-24 to Auburn on Oct. 17.

Georgia football-Missouri Game time, TV Network

Game time: x:30 p.m.

TV Channel: ABC

Location: Athens, Georgia

Date: Nov. 14