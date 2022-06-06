Garrison Hearst, Mark Richt up for College Football Hall of Fame

Hearst, 51, was one of the best running backs in Georgia history, but sometimes gets overlooked after the program recent wave of stars at the position, including Todd Gurley, D’Andre Swift and Nick Chubb.

Former running back Garrison Hearst and former coach Mark Richt are two of the Georgia Bulldogs on the ballot for the 2023 College Hall of Fame class.

In 1992, Hearst finished third in voting for the Heisman award after rushing for 1.547 yards and 19 touchdowns. He left Georgia as the program’s second-leading career rusher, only behind Herschel Walker. Hearst was the No. 3 overall pick in the 1993 NFL Draft, and he played 12 years in the league.

Meanwhile, Richt is eligible for the ballot for the first time, after retiring from Miami in 2018. The 62-year-old Richt coached at UGA for 15 seasons, winning SEC Championships in 2002 and 2005. A couple of his teams narrowly missed competing for national championships.

This year’s class will be announced early in 2023. Former UGA star Champ Bailey was given the honor last year.