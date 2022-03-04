WATCH: George Pickens impresses with his 40-yard dash at 2022 NFL Draft Combine

Pickens posted a 33-inch vertical jump in Indianapolis and will save the broad jump for his pro day at Georgia. Pickens is vying to be taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and while his 40-yard dash isn’t the fastest, his 6-foot-3 frame and explosive leaping ability should help him at the next level.

George Pickens told reporters on Tuesday he was going to run fast. The former Georgia wide receiver, not even 12 months removed from an ACL injury, clocked in with unofficial times of 4.43 and 4.40 while participating in the event at the NFL combine.

His most impactful play came in the national championship game against Alabama when Pickens made a leaping grab for a 52-yard catch.

“I realized that I’m a real hard worker,” Pickens said on Wednesday. “I’m hard on myself, and when I figured that out, I figured out that if you know yourself, you can’t lie to yourself. I put those two together and I was able to come back faster than I actually thought I was going to be able to come back.”

Related: George Pickens’ best NFL trait was actually on display Wednesday at NFL combine

Statistically, Pickens had his best season as a freshman as he caught 49 passes for 727 yards and eight touchdowns. Georgia battled issues at quarterback in 2020, dulling Pickens’ production. Once he settled in with JT Daniels, Pickens looked once again like a game-changing wide receiver, catching 23 passes for 373 yards and four touchdowns in the four games he and Daniels played together.

Georgia has not had a wide receiver taken in the first round since AJ Green was taken with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. Pickens will get another chance to improve his draft stock on March 16 in Athens to show teams why he is worthy of being a top pick in this year’s draft.

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft is set for April 27.

George Pickens explains why he is a top talent