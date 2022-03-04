George Pickens sends first-round NFL Draft message: Film doesn’t lie, neither does stopwatch

INDIANAPOLIS — George Pickens sent a message to the NFL on Thursday night that the best is yet to come. The former Georgia football receiver silenced his critics and opened up eyes with his 40-yard dash times of 4.43 and 4.40 seconds at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

Georgia cornerback and former Pickens’ teammate Derion Kendrick, however, shared that Pickens’ impressive catch radius and body control aren’t even his best attributes. “I’d say it’s his intelligence at the position, he’s a very smart receiver, he knows what the DB is trying to do to him,” Kendrick said. “So he knows how to release and influence you on his routes. He may go get the ball a certain way on certain plays, things like that make him special.” Pickens’ fierce, competitive edge is another thing NFL teams have surely noticed, even if it did run over a couple of times his first two seasons at UGA with fisticuffs his freshman year at Georgia Tech, and a sophomore sideline water bottle squirt at Tennessee. WATCH: George Pickens impresses with 40 time “I play with a chip on my shoulder, and that’s just how I’ve always been, and that’s how I’ll always be,” Pickens said. " I’m going to stay the same way.” But just as Pickens learned to channel his skills and athleticism into becoming a more disciplined route runner, the rising NFL prospect will also adjust his approach to fit the professional game.

Indeed, Pickens proved his great discipline the past year while overcoming the torn ACL he suffered last March at the start of 2021 UGA spring drills. “As soon as I got hurt, I knew in my head that I was going to have a strict schedule and routine that I would try to abide by,” Pickens said, “and get back as soon as I could.” By mid-October, less than seven months after suffering the injury, Pickens was back running routes at practice with his teammates. Pickens’ father, George Sr., shared that many late nights and early mornings had gone into the comeback, with his son pushing himself even harder than the workout plan called for. It’s that sort of desire to play football — to compete, and to prove critics wrong — that can pave a path to greatness. It’s often said during NFL draft lead-ups that all it takes is one team to like you.

Pickens, certainly, has made more than enough fans with his comeback from injury, and now an impressive 40 speed, to be considered a first-round pick by NFL analysts. Pickens shared that he arrived in Indianapolis to compete at the NFL Combine carrying himself that way. RELATED: George Pickens speaks out at NFL combine “I”m very confident, I know I can present to teams exactly what a first-round pick is,” Pickens said, asked if he considered himself a first-round pick. “Like I was saying, my routes, my speed, my intelligence of the game, too. A lot of people don’t know that about me, that I watch a lot of football.” And now the football world will get to watch Pickens, the Chiefs, Jets, Jaguars and 49ers having already met with him, and others now scrambling to set up meetings with him. The film on George Pickens doesn’t lie, and now neither does the stopwatch.

Georgia, with a school-record 14 players at the NFL Combine, has added yet another projected first-round pick to the list.

UGA News