The Georgia football program delivered just about the worst news you could imagine on Wednesday when it confirmed wide receiver George Pickens suffered a non-contact knee injury that will require surgery on his ACL.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart offered up some brief analysis on the injury and what a recovery will look like for Pickens.

“The good news is that the MRI showed it to be an isolated injury with no other structures involved,” Smart said. “George is a hard worker. I know he will bring the same work ethic to rehab that he shows in practice every day.”

George Pickens himself has since posted following the news. He posted a black screen on his Instagram page with the caption ‘bye.”

Georgia and college football fans had pretty much the same reaction to the news, flooding social media with well wishes for the talented wide receiver.

this cannot be happening https://t.co/ci92aHIwG4 — nimair (@nimairh) March 24, 2021

The state of Georgia is cursed and no one can tell me otherwise. Can’t catch a break https://t.co/DFvTWH2Car — Cullen Davis (@CullenDavis8) March 24, 2021

This is the most Georgia thing ever. Prayers for a speedy recovery https://t.co/QgS0wplkvR — Chandler Beard (@ChandlerWBeard) March 24, 2021

WHAT DID GEORGIA DO TO DESERVE THIS LUCK? WHY?! https://t.co/teeXywwl8e — Dakota Mock (@dakotanmock) March 24, 2021

All I know is pain https://t.co/KJL5T6e63c — ρastor rθy (@r0yxale) March 24, 2021

The No. 1 jersey for UGA is cursed and I will not be told otherwise. https://t.co/dTYdK1OCdc — Connor Riley (@Kconnorriley) March 24, 2021

Absolutely horrible news. Last year showed that UGA has a wide variety of play makers in the WR room, but this dude is such a game changer. https://t.co/4IFlEODCgJ — Matt (@mattr_66) March 24, 2021

this makes me sad. God bless https://t.co/Ltkj9HL7JK — birddawg74 (@Birddawg74) March 24, 2021

Me when I saw the George Pickens news. pic.twitter.com/3BnU40AuUq — Josh Scott (@TheJoshScott) March 24, 2021

Georgia fans though weren’t the only ones to react to the news of Pickens’ injury, as it caught the attention of the national media as well.

Pickens news is huge. Arguably top WR corps in SEC with him in. Sucks. — Bud Elliott (@BudElliott3) March 24, 2021

Not Pickens 😞 — Keith Marshall (@Truthh4) March 24, 2021

SEC injury news: Georgia star wide receiver George Pickens suffered an ACL injury during the team’s practice yesterday pic.twitter.com/q0LT7jRE4k — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) March 24, 2021

Georgia announces WR George Pickens tore the ACL in his right knee in a noncontact play during Tuesday’s practice. He will have surgery. No word on when. — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) March 24, 2021

Hate to see this. Huge fan of Pickens' ability. https://t.co/FA88ThRU0A — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) March 24, 2021

Prayers up to UGA WR George Pickens… needs surgery for an ACL injury in his right knee pic.twitter.com/hSGp2JtzEA — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) March 24, 2021

Pickens was Georgia’s most talented wide receiver after leading the team in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches over the past two seasons. Pickens’ game went to another level last season once quarterback JT Daniels took over. In Georgia’s final four games, Pickens caught 23 passes for 373 yards and four touchdowns. Those were all Daniels starts and all Georgia wins.

Georgia does still bring back most of its returning production at wide receiver, tight end and running back. Even without Pickens, Georgia will have six of its top seven pass catchers from the 2020 team back.

The Bulldogs will look for bigger years from the likes of Kearis Jackson, Jermaine Burton, Darnell Washinton and others without Pickens.

Pickens is not the only injured Georgia wide receiver that will attempt to make a comeback, as Dominick Blaylock and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint are also recovering from significant injuries.

Smart provided an update on their status prior to the start of spring practice.

“Both of those young men are running straight lines and beginning to increase their workload,” Smart said in early March. “They’re not working with us in our offseason conditioning program, meaning they’re not in the actual drill. They have to work separate, but they are increasing speeds.”

Some Georgia fans, in an effort to look on the bright side, did point out Georgia’s depth at the position.

Yep. I’m hurt for Pickens, but the sky isn’t falling. Next man up. https://t.co/Y82cx6Uu5o — Ax… (@AXactlyAx) March 24, 2021

Georgia fans: “We are so deep on offense, it’s insane. Have we ever had this much talent on offense?” Also, Georgia fans: “Oh my god, we lost a WR to a torn ACL! What are we gonna do?” I love DawgNation. Let’s chill out. — Jon Tweets Sports (@jontweetssports) March 24, 2021

The Pickens news obviously sucks. But UGA is LOADED at WR this year and will be just fine. I still think he was the 2nd or 3rd best WR on that team. — Chris Marler (@VerneFUNquist) March 24, 2021

Georgia losing George Pickens is a big bump in the road but just a reminder that Arian Smith, Kearis Jackson, Dominick Blaylock, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, and Jermaine Burton all still exist! It’s a major loss but not all is lost pic.twitter.com/PVb73HkTQp — Jonathan Williams (@22_Jman) March 24, 2021

Georgia fans right now: OH MY GOSH there goes the season!!! Me: Ugh I hate that for George! The good news is our receiving corps is stacked with a ton of talent. Burton & Blaylock will put up great numbers. Kearis Jackson was already the leader in the room & will be🔥🔥#GoDawgs — Ashley Espie (@dawggirl27) March 24, 2021

Georgia completed its fourth spring practice on Tuesday and returns to the field on Thursday. This was the first time that George Pickens had gone through spring practice in his time at Georgia.

The Bulldogs’ first game of the 2021 season is set for Sept. 4, when they take on Clemson.

