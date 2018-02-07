National Signing Day: Projected Georgia signees, commitments, live updates

Just returned to the media work area at the Butts-Mehre Building after listening to Kirby Smart remarks about the 2018 recruiting class Georgia inked on national signing day. As one might expect, he was “excited” about the class but called the day “anticlimactic” based on all the work the Bulldogs had already done in the early signing period in December. At the end of the day, though, Georgia hauled in six more players to finish with 26 total and land what was regarded as the consensus No. 1 class in the country. “That’s really does not float my boat or this staff’s boat,” Smart said, then he enumerated all the academic accomplishments of the group.

He did allow that it’s “hard to argue with the results we achieved” and admitted to not sleeping much the last couple nights as he sweated out how many of Georgia’s final targets it would end up. He said as of yesterday the Bulldogs were concerned it might only be one. Instead, they appear to have gone 4-for-4 on WR Tommy Bush, CB Tyson Campbell, S Otis Reese and linebacker Quay Walker. Smart said they never wavered about signing commitments Jordan Davis and Tramel Walthour, a pair of 3-star defensive linemen who some thought might get booted out by higher-ranked prospects. “It’s a position of need for us,” he said of defensive line. “We wanted both of those guys.” 2:37 p.m. Four-star defensive tackle Rick Sandidge Jr. announces South Carolina Gamecocks over Georgia and North Carolina at his ceremony in Concord, N.C. 2:33 p.m. Georgia receives the official paperwork of Quay Walker, Tommy Bush and Tramel Walthour and announces their additions on Twitter via @FootballUGA. 2:28 p.m. They oddly spent a lot of time early on talking about quarterback Justin Fields, who signed nearly two months ago. But the best stuff from Kirby Smart in his interview with ESPN2 came on the phenomena of “flipping” players from previous commitments. Georgia landed longtime Alabama commitment Quay Walker and longtime Michigan commitment Otis Reese, among a few others. Smart was asked how they are able to do that so “late in the game.”

Getting a lot of questions regarding Georgia’s numbers. DawgNation’s Seth Emerson will be offering a full report eventually, but here’s what we have at the moment: The Bulldogs had 63 players on scholarship heading into national signing day, not including the 2018 signees who have already enrolled. Obviously, if you add 26 scholarships, that puts UGA at 89 total. That’s over the NCAA limit of 85, but they’re not all enrolled yet. Nine have, so technically Georgia’s number is 72. The rest of the class generally shows up for summer semester in June. They’ll have to be under by then. 1:09 p.m. And now, we wait. There are at least two more prospects on Georgia’s board, 4-star defensive lineman Rick Sandidge Jr. of Concord, N.C., and wide receiver Antoine Green of Rockledge, Fla. They’re currently scheduled to make their announcements at 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., respectively. The thought is that the Bulldogs are maxed out now with 26 signees. But we aren’t privy to UGA’s numbers and there are still some ways to make them work. Georgia coach Kirby Smart is scheduled to brief the media during a news conference at 3:15 p.m. We’ll find out more then about a lot of things. 12:54 p.m. Here is Jeff Sentell’s TAKE on Tommy Bush signing with UGA. 12:21 p.m. And the hits keep coming for Georgia. The Bulldogs just landed wide receiver Tommy Bush of Shertz, Texas. A 4-star prospect and another Top 100 player. That’s the 13th Top 100 recruit for the Dawgs. Bush should give UGA 26 players in the 2018 class, which may present a numbers challenge. Bush is 6-foot-5 and gives the Bulldogs a potential replacement for the ultimate “high-point receiver,” Javon Wims. Click HERE to learn more about Bush. 12:07 p.m.

