Georgia football: DawgNation’s ultimate 2021 recruiting class yearbook

Georgia has now passed through both the early signing and the traditional signing period for the 2021 class. While it is still possible for the Bulldogs to find a gem in the 2021 class via the junior college, graduate transfer or junior college route, the time is ripe for a good look back at this cycle in Athens.

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry takes a good look back at the 2021 recruiting cycle for the latest crop of signees in Athens.

This was the COVID-19 class. The class that got less but did more with it. It went down over a Wi-Fi connection than ever before. There are members of this 2021 class that Kirby Smart has never met before. Imagine that.

This was the class that bought or needed their own tickets to watch their future team play inside a 20 percent capacity Sanford Stadium

These Bulldogs took no official visits. No May scavenger hunt. No July cookout or hang out annual event. They never saw a Georgia coach on the sidelines of their games during their senior season. Never felt the “love” from seeing a Georgia assistant show up to evaluate them at their spring practices.

They had multiple in-home visits every week with their top schools. It was just on a Zoom or a Facetime digital connection.

They didn’t get an Opening. Didn’t get the gear and lifelong memories of the regionals and finals. This was the class where the term “facemask” was a good thing. Rather than one set of irate coaches or teammates and penalty yards on a game field.

These recruiting stories and timelines tend to go back aways. Consider the offer that was extended to an eventual member of the 2021 class at UGA. It was a verbal offer that needed to go only 15 miles away from Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall. That one was to Brock Vandagriff. What an important offer it would turn out to be.