Georgia has long been preparing for a day where revenue sharing is a part of the collegiate landscape.

With the House settlement officially being signed on Friday by Judge Claudia Wilken, those days are fast approaching.

Revenue-sharing payments can begin to be made starting July 1. This has long been known, which has allowed Georgia Athletic Director Josh Brooks to craft a plan for how to navigate the new waters.

Brooks released a statement on Monday evening sharing how Georgia will react to the landmark settlement.

"I want to assure you that our staff has been working diligently to prepare for this moment," Brooks said. “As I have said before, there is no place I would rather be than the University of Georgia. We are in a strong position—ready not only to adapt but to thrive in this new era of college sports."

“Our top priority remains unchanged: fulfilling the University of Georgia’s mission of excellence in teaching and learning, while preserving and enhancing the student-athlete experience.”

The landmark settlement allocates $20.5 million to schools to distribute. Brooks has previously stated that $2 million of that will be allocated to new scholarships. For the Georgia football program, the expected cap is to be around $13.8 million.

Brooks confirmed in his statement that the $20.5 million had already been accounted for in the school’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year and that it would be fully funded.

While the House Settlement does remove scholarship caps, there are roster limits in place moving forward. For football, that number will be 105. Though Georgia does not have to worry about being under that number at the moment, as changes to the settlement allow for current players to be grandfathered into the new system. Walk-ons would’ve largely been impacted and ultimately displaced were they not grandfathered in.

“Our athletic staff has taken every step—big and small—to ensure we are positioned for success," Brooks said in the statement.

While July 1 is the date that payments can begin to go out, plenty will happen between now and then to help ensure competitive balance in the sport moving forward. The new settlement establishes a name, image and likeness clearinghouse — called NIL Go — to oversee NIL payments and make sure that they are within line.

The College Sports Commission, which will oversee the enforcement of the new rules, named Bryan Seeley as the CEO of the organization.

