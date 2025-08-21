ATHENS — Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks released a statement indicating he’s on board with the league moving to a nine-game schedule starting with the 2026 season.

“Moving to a nine-game schedule is the right move in maintaining the SEC’s position as the leader in college sports,” Brooks said.

“I want to thank Commissioner Sankey for his tremendous leadership. His mission of increasing competitive balance, while protecting rivalries that are important to all our fans aligns with our goals at the University of Georgia.”

Per the SEC release on the expanded nine-game league schedule, under the new format:

The SEC will continue with a single-standings, non-divisional structure;

Each school will play three annual opponents focused on maintaining many traditional rivalries;

Each team’s remaining six games will rotate among the remaining conference schools; and

Each team will face every other SEC program at least once every two years and every opponent home and away in four years.

The release also states that, “SEC teams are required to schedule at least one additional high quality non-conference (team) from the Atlantic Coast, Big Ten or Big 12 conferences or Notre Dame each season. The SEC will continue to evaluate its policies to ensure the continued scheduling of high-quality non-conference opponents.”

Georgia plays rival Georgia Tech — an ACC member — in an annual home-and-home series.

Brooks pointed out at the SEC Spring Meetings that the Bulldogs have other challenging non-conference games coming up on future season schedules.

“We do have Florida State and Louisville and other teams lined up,” Brooks said, discussing future home-and-home series on the Bulldogs’ schedule.

Georgia currently has non-conference games in 2026 schedule with FCS Tennessee State, Western Kentucky (Sept. 12), at Louisville (Sept. 19) and against Georgia Tech (Nov. 28).

The Bulldogs 2027 non-conference slate is even more challenging, with a Sept. 4 road trip to Florida State on the schedule along with a Sept. 18 home game with Louisville and a Nov. 27 away game at Georgia Tech.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart said at the SEC Spring Meetings he supports challenging non-conference games.

Other future Georgia non-conference opponents:

2028

Florida A&M (home)

Florida State (home)

Georgia Tech (home)

2029

Clemson (away)

Georgia Tech (away)

2030

Clemson (home)

North Carolina A&T (home)

Ohio State (home)

Georgia Tech (home)

2031

Ohio State (away)

Western Carolina (home)

Georgia Tech (away)

2032

Clemson (home)

Georgia Tech (home)

2033

Clemson (away)

North Carolina State (home)

Georgia Tech (away)

2034

North Carolina State (away)

Georgia Tech (home)