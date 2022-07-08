Nick Saban ‘dog-cussed’ Kirby Smart constantly, but Georgia fans shouldn’t take offense

ATHENS —Kirby Smart doesn’t hesitate to show respect and appreciation Nick Saban, even as Smart looks for his Georgia program to overcome Saban’s Alabama football dynasty. Smart spent 11 years of his career working at Saban’s side, including nine years at Alabama from 2007-2015 which featured four national championship seasons. That’s quite an accomplishment, and some might feel even more so after a recent ESPN article claimed that working as Saban’s defensive backs coach could be the hardest job in football.

To that point, former Michigan State head coach and Saban assistant Mark Dantonio once revealed he wasn’t even allowed to run his own defensive backs meetings while serving in that role for Saban for two years. Things were just as hard for Smart, according to an ESPN source who said “Kirby got dog-cussed constantly.” RELATED: Nick Saban recruiting video leaked, how he sells Alabama

Smart, however, shared at a 2018 UGA business conference that he’s also demanding now that he’s a head coach and explained why and how. “If you are a micromanager and you like having your hands on everything, there’s a lot of things to have your hands on when you’re the head coach or CEO,” said Smart, a business school graduate who was an All-SEC academic selection as well as All-SEC first-team pick at safety. “I had to be comfortable letting other people do it, and then I had to do a better job of explaining exactly what I wanted to be done,” he said.