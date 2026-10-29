Money matters in today’s age of college athletics.

It’s part of the reason the University of Georgia has agreed to a 15-year extended partnership with Learfield, the school announced on Thursday.

Per a release from the school, the deal gives Georgia athletics the opportunity “to collaborate on new sponsorship, media, and fan engagement opportunities.”

Georgia’s deal with Learfield now runs through 2042.

“This new partnership represents a historical moment for our program as we focus on providing meaningful experiences for student-athletes, supporters and corporate partners,” Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks said in a statement. “To remain at the forefront during this new era in college athletics, it is vitally important we strengthen our investment in student-athletes and connect them with brands that help them be successful during their time at UGA and beyond. Learfield is the industry leader when it comes to fostering strategic partnerships, and we are thrilled to extend our agreement for the next 15 years.”

Past examples of brands working with Georgia and Learfield include Progressive, Georgia’s Own Credit Union, Coca-Cola, Chick fil-A, Delta and other major companies from inside the state of Georgia.

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart touched this week on the importance of being financially competitive.

“It’s different than then, but it’s the same as it’s been for four or five years, so I don’t look at it as different because the adjustments have been made, they continue to change, but change is inevitable,” Smart said. “And I feel like the last three to four years, it’s been pretty consistent that you have to dedicate time to both where when I took the job, that wasn’t the case.”

In addition to working with brands and the school, Learfield also works with Georgia’s in-house media team to help better tell student-athlete stories and maximize brand activations.

“Josh and his team have consistently led through this period of profound change with a clear vision and commitment to excellence,” Learfield CEO and President Cole Gahagan said in a statement. “By pairing Learfield’s scale and innovation with the strength of the Bulldogs brand, we will continue to grow Georgia Athletics revenues at record levels, deliver authentic partnerships for Bulldogs student-athletes, and engage fans.”