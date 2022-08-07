Georgia ‘game-changer’ Arik Gilbert was called out for not being up to speed in fall camp

ATHENS — Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert can’t get up to speed fast enough for Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs’ offense, it seems. Smart put the LSU transfer on notice with media in attendance during a rare Sunday practice availability.

“You’ve got to move fast 14 to earn your playing time reps,” Smart said over the loudspeaker. “Got to move fast at all times.” The 6-foot-5, 255-pound Gilbert has never made it through a fall camp session with the sort of intensity that the August version of Smart brings. The Bulldogs are known to push through heat and physical practices like few other programs, something the former Marietta 5-star prospect is apparently still adjusting to. Gilbert has yet to meet with the Georgia media, but he did lots of interviews while still a high school star.

Many things have transpired since then, including the sort of challenges many young men go through when first leaving home and adjusting to the high demands in an any elite program. It was about this time last season that Gilbert parted from the Georgia team after an undisclosed incident that led him to take off last season to deal with what Smart referred to as “personal issues.” Gilbert wanted to play receiver when first coming to UGA, but as Smart explained this spring, he didn’t have the sort of conditioning needed to play that position. “The certain requirement that it takes to play receiver is it requires stamina, running every play, going to cut off blocks,” Smart said. “The biggest hurdle for him has been the conditioning level.” UGA strength and conditioning coach Scott Sinclair has transformed many players into NFL stars, but at some point there’s nothing more Sinclair and his staff can do. WATCH: Intense UGA strength coach Scott Sinclair pushes players to limit

It will be up to Gilbert to show his head coach and teammates that he can put forth enough effort to avoid the public call-outs from the head coach at practice. Gilbert appeared to be on track by the end of spring drills, playing a starring role in the G-Day Game with 3 catches for 49 yards including 2 touchdown receptions. RELATED: Arik Gilbert looks awesome in spring game, impresses many But that was then, and now All-American tight end Brock Bowers is back healthy enough to practice, and junior tight end Darnell Washington is in the best shape of his life. There has been talk of Georgia using 3- and 4-tight end sets, but Gilbert will likely need to earn the trust of his head coach with strong practice habits before he’s handed a starring role. “I talked to our guys last night about separating summer or what you would call a minicamp or what you would call summer practices and training camp,” Smart said at the start of fall drills.

“You’ve got to kind of step out of your mindset/routine and refocus.” Gilbert’s talent is undeniable, but as Smart has called out over the loudspeaker this fall, “This isn’t a walk-through!” Indeed, and it’s not 2020 LSU, a program that dipped dramatically and lacked leadership. Smart won’t allow complacency or entitlement to slip into his practices, no matter how talented a player might be. Gilbert has the look of a game-changing force, to the extent that if he puts five strong months of football together, he could present himself as a first-round NFL talent. Professional coaches and scouts will all be asking the same questions during their evaluations -- a Denver Broncos scout was present on Sunday -- about how Gilbert has grown off the field, and how hard he works on it.

Smart certainly wants what is best for his players, and the hard coaching and chiding he’s dishing out to players like Gilbert right now is intended to help them become the best they can be. Only Gilbert can answer those questions, in the games, and on the practice field.

