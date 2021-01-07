Georgia’s new athletic director shares hilarious congratulatory message from iconic ‘Office’ character
If you’ve seen The Office, you know Brian Baumgartner as the iconic Kevin Malone. Whether it be his famous chili, his basketball skills or his friendship with Oscar, he was responsible for a number of hilarious moments in the show’s run.
And Baumgartner shared another hilarious moment, this time in a congratulations message to Georgia’s newest athletic director Josh Brooks.
Baumgartner is a Georgia native and Georgia fan as he attended The Westminster Schools. He also showed off his chops by dropping a strong “Go Dawgs.”
Greatest congratulatory message ever!!! @BBBaumgartner #GoDawgs @UGAClark pic.twitter.com/m9XYnVqCOC
— Josh Brooks (@Brooks_UGA) January 8, 2021
Brooks was officially hired to replace Greg McGarity on Wednesday following McGarity’s retirement following the end of 2020.
Brooks has worked at Georgia in a number of roles, including on Mark Richt’s football staff. He was the effective No. 2 in the Georgia athletic department since 2016. He played a big part in a number of major Georgia moments in recent years, such as the Notre Dame series, the new LED lights in Sanford Stadium as well as the plan to organize fans in the stadium for Georgia during the 2020 season.
“When we started talking about colored lights in the stadium, there was a little bit of pushback immediately, like, ‘Don’t turn this into some disco or some party; this is the sacred Sanford Stadium,’ “ Brooks said.
“That was a balance, I think, of innovation and tradition. We kept the tradition that we had started of lighting up the fourth quarter, [while] adding in the red lights and doing something more dramatic. That’s what I’m looking for. How do we build upon traditions without wiping them away but building on them and making them better?”
Brooks was named the interim athletic director and on his first day on the job he celebrated Georgia’s win over Cincinnati Bearcats in the Peach Bowl.
WHAT A GAME!!! #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/I4E1MsJjT2
— Josh Brooks (@Brooks_UGA) January 1, 2021
