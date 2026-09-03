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15 minutes ago
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
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10 minutes ago
Georgia AG tells SEC take ‘all measures available’ if LSU plays former pros
Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is the latest player in the escalating saga of LSU’s attempt to allow former NFL players to join the Tigers’ football team.
Mike Griffith
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Article
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15 minutes ago
Georgia Attorney General tells SEC to use ‘all measures available’ against …
Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is the latest player in the escalating saga of LSU’s attempt to allow former NFL players to join the Tigers’ football team.
Mike Griffith
Article
Article
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39 minutes ago
Georgia football recruiting podcast: 5-Star QB Jayden Wade reaffirms his …
UGA fans are very concerned that 2028 5-star QB Jayden Wade will eventually leave the Dawgs at the altar.
Hunter DeLauder
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7 hours ago
Xzavier McLeod releases official statement on why he’s stepping away from …
Xzavier McLeod has publicly explained why he stepped away from the Georgia program.
Connor Riley
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Article
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9 hours ago
Kirby Smart adds more details regarding Xzavier McLeod leaving Georgia …
As it turns out, Georgia has long been prepared to be without defensive tackle Xzavier McLeod.
Connor Riley
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