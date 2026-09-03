clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
ProfileProfileLinked InLinked In
ArticleArticle Latest Football
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia AG tells SEC take ‘all measures available’ if LSU plays former pros
Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is the latest player in the escalating saga of LSU’s attempt to allow former NFL players to join the Tigers’ football team.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia Attorney General tells SEC to use ‘all measures available’ against …
Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is the latest player in the escalating saga of LSU’s attempt to allow former NFL players to join the Tigers’ football team.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football recruiting podcast: 5-Star QB Jayden Wade reaffirms his …
UGA fans are very concerned that 2028 5-star QB Jayden Wade will eventually leave the Dawgs at the altar.
Hunter DeLauder
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Xzavier McLeod releases official statement on why he’s stepping away from …
Xzavier McLeod has publicly explained why he stepped away from the Georgia program.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Kirby Smart adds more details regarding Xzavier McLeod leaving Georgia …
As it turns out, Georgia has long been prepared to be without defensive tackle Xzavier McLeod.
Connor Riley
Leave a Comment