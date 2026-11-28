KISSIMMEE, Fla., — For the second game in as many days, Georgia dug itself a hole too big to climb out of.

The Bulldogs wrapped up their brief visit to the Sunshine State with an 88-76 loss to UCF (5-3) on Friday.

After failing to overcome an 18-point deficit on Thursday against Cincinnati, Georgia (6-2) blew an early lead that snowballed into an insurmountable deficit.

After dropping its first game of the season the day prior, Georgia started Friday’s contest playing with a sense of urgency.

The Bulldogs took advantage of a smaller UCF lineup, scoring 24 points in the paint and building a 10-point lead on multiple occasions midway through the first half.

“I thought early in the game, man, we shared it. That ball was flying. Our pitch aheads, our extras, we’re getting great looks, playing with a ton of connection,” Georgia coach Mike White said. “And then as soon as they punched us in the mouth, there late first half, it was a completely different game.”

Georgia led 35-25 with just under seven minutes to go before things took a turn for the worse.

The shots stopped falling, and UCF took full advantage.

The Knights used a 25-4 run to take a 50-39 halftime lead. It marks the second game in a row Georgia has allowed 50 first-half points.

UCF did most of its damage from beyond the arc, knocking down 8 three-pointers, including five during that massive run going into the break.

The Knights finished the game shooting 45% from three. UCF’s Riley Kugel and Carmelo Pacheco combined to make eight of the Knights’ 11 makes from deep.

There were multiple moments that White was visibly frustrated at Georgia’s three-point defense, but also credited the duo for taking advantage.

“I mean (Pacheco) getting open looks off over help and off. There was a couple ghost screen situations. There’s a particular way we guard ghosts, and we butchered a couple of them, and boom. He changed the game,” White said. “Then Riley Kugel hitting separation threes off the bounce. I’m not sure how much better of a job we could have done guarding them. They just go in. You know, good offense is always going to beat good defense, and they would have beat a lot of teams in college basketball.”

Georgia allowed 23 three-pointers in back-to-back defeats. This has been an issue even when Georgia was winning, as it ranks 174th in the three-point defense.

“Awareness, sense of urgency, attention to detail,” White said about UGA’s woes guarding the three-ball. “There’s a lot for us to work on.”

While the Bulldogs cut the UCF lead to as little as six in the second half, the Knights managed to remain in front. Georgia shot just 44% from the field.

Kanon Catchings led all Bulldogs with 21 points. Blue Cain and Freddie Dilione V each had 14 of their own, but the next-highest scorer was Brady Dunlap with eight.

Georgia was without starting guard Smurf Millender because of an ankle injury.

Moving forward, White needs his team to start seeing the rest of the team step up.

“We need all of these guys to play like juniors and seniors, if we’re going to be a really good team,” White said.

Georgia returns to action in the ACC/SEC Challenge against Boston College on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.